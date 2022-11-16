Tennis Announce New Album, Share New Song “One Night With the Valet”

News

Denver duo (and real life husband and wife) Tennis have announced the release of a new album, Pollen, which will be released on February 10, 2023 via their own Mutually Detrimental label. They have also shared a new song from the album, “One Night With the Valet.” Listen to the new song and view the album’s cover art below.

In a press release, Tennis’ Alaina Moore states: “We wanted to write a big album, something suited for radio, but our songs don’t follow conventional pop structures. Instead of choruses with universal themes, I write with a specificity that is new to me, narrowing in on the smallest details of our lives. The more we try to broaden our scope, the more we turn inward.

“To keep ourselves from falling into old habits, we used instruments and gear that are new to us. We work alone and Patrick engineers. The sounds he creates are as foundational as any part he writes. We resist the urge to over edit or do too many takes. Unlike previous albums which have been more wall of sound, we make a point not to overpower my voice with a dense mix.

“We named the album POLLEN. It is about small things with big consequences: a particle, a moment, a choice. It is me in a fragile state; sometimes inhabited freely, sometimes reacted against. It is striving to remain in a moment without slipping into dread. It is about the way I can be undone by a very small thing.”

Tennis’ previous album, Swimmer, came out in 2020 via Mutually Detrimental.

