Tennis Share Video For “One Night With the Valet” Pollen Due Out February 10, 2023 via Mutually Detrimental

Photography by Luca Venter



Denver duo (and real life husband and wife) Tennis have shared a video for their recently-released single “One Night With the Valet.” Their forthcoming album, Pollen, will be released on February 10, 2023 via their own Mutually Detrimental label. View the Luca Venter-directed video below.

In a press release, the duo’s Alaina Moore states: “We chose a pastoral setting as the backdrop to ‘One Night With The Valet’’s spacious drum-piano groove. To be in love is to be humbled, so I tapped into my inner fool; donning a grease paint mask and dabbling in some light miming. In the company of grazing animals, I professed my undying devotion to a certain someone, just off camera, never out of sight.”

Tennis’ previous album, Swimmer, came out in 2020 via Mutually Detrimental.

