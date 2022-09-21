News

All





The 1975 Share New Song “All I Need to Hear” (Plus Live Performance Video for the Song) Being Funny in a Foreign Language Due Out October 14 via Dirty Hit

Photography by Samuel Bradley



The 1975 are releasing a new album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, on October 14 via Dirty Hit. Now they have shared another new song from it, “All I Need to Hear.” They’ve also shared a live performance video for the song. Check out both versions of the song below.

Previously the band shared the album’s first single “Part of the Band,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. That was followed by “Happiness,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another new song from it, “I’m In Love With You,” via a video for the song that featured a cameo from Phoebe Bridgers. The song just about made our Songs of the Week list as well.

The 1975’s previous album, Notes On a Conditional Form, came out in 2020 via Dirty Hit/Interscope.

The 1975 Tour Dates:

Thu 11/3/22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Fri 11/4/22 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Sold Out

Sat 11/5/22 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Sold Out

Mon 11/7/22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden - Sold Out

Wed 11/9/22 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Thu 11/10/22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem - Sold Out

Sat 11/12/22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sun 11/13/22 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Sold Out

Tue 11/15/22 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

Wed 11/16/22 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Thu 11/17/22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sun 11/20/22 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival - Sold Out

Wed 11/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre - Sold Out

Fri 11/25/22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Sat 11/26/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - Sold Out

Mon 11/28/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Tue 11/29/22 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - Sold Out

Thu 12/1/22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Fri 12/2/22 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater - Sold Out

Thu 12/8/22 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena - Sold Out

Sat 12/10/22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom - Sold Out

Mon 12/12/22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Wed 12/14/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

Fri 12/16/22 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION - Sold Out

Sat 12/17/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center - Sold Out

Sun 08/01/23 - Brighton - The Brighton Center - Sold Out

Mon 09/01/23 - Bournemouth - Bournemouth International Center

Tue 10/01/23 - Exeter - Westpoint Arena

Thu 12/01/23 - London - The O2 - Sold Out

Fri 13/01/23 - London - The O2

Sun 15/01/23 - Birmingham - Resorts World Arena

Mon 16/01/23 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena - Sold Out

Tue 17/01/23 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

Thu 19/01/23 - Glasgow - SSE Hydro

Fri 20/01/23 - Manchester - Manchester Arena

Sun 22/01/23 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

Mon 23/01/23 - Leeds - First Direct Arena

Weds 25/01/23 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

Thu 26/01/23 - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

Sun 29/01/23 - Dublin - 3Arena

Mon 30/01/23 - Belfast - The SSE Arena

Wed 26/04/23 - Yokohama - PIA Arena

Thu 27/04/23 - Yokohama - PIA Arena

Sat 29/04/23 - Nagoya - Aichi Sky Expo

Sun 30/04/23 - Osaka - Jo Hall

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.