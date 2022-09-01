The 1975 Share Video For New Song “I’m In Love With You” (the Video Features Phoebe Bridgers)
Being Funny in a Foreign Language Due Out October 14 via Dirty Hit
The 1975 are releasing a new album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, on October 14 via Dirty Hit. Now they have shared another new song from it, “I’m In Love With You,” via a video for the song. Samuel Bradley directed the black & white video, which has a silent movie vibe and features a cameo from Phoebe Bridgers at the end. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Previously the band shared the album’s first single “Part of the Band,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. That was followed by “Happiness,” also one of our Songs of the Week.
The 1975’s previous album, Notes On a Conditional Form, came out in 2020 via Dirty Hit/Interscope.
The 1975 Tour Dates:
The 1975 UK & Ireland 2023 Tour Dates:
Sun 08/01/23 - Brighton - The Brighton Center
Mon 09/01/23 - Bournemouth - Bournemouth International Center
Tue 10/01/23 - Exeter - Westpoint Arena
Thu 12/01/23 - London - The O2
Sun 15/01/23 - Birmingham - Resorts World Arena
Mon 16/01/23 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena
Thu 19/01/23 - Glasgow - SSE Hydro
Fri 20/01/23 - Manchester - Manchester Arena
Sun 22/01/23 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena
Mon 23/01/23 - Leeds - First Direct Arena
Weds 25/01/23 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena
Thu 26/01/23 - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena
Sun 29/01/23 - Dublin - 3Arena
Mon 30/01/23 - Belfast - The SSE Arena
The 1975 ‘At Their Very Best’ North America 2022 Tour Dates:
Thu 11/3/22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Fri 11/4/22 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Sold Out
Sat 11/5/22 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Sold Out
Mon 11/7/22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden - Sold Out
Wed 11/9/22 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Thu 11/10/22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem - Sold Out
Sat 11/12/22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sun 11/13/22 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Sold Out
Tue 11/15/22 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
Wed 11/16/22 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Thu 11/17/22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Sun 11/20/22 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival - Sold Out
Wed 11/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre - Sold Out
Fri 11/25/22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels
Sat 11/26/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - Sold Out
Mon 11/28/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Tue 11/29/22 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - Sold Out
Thu 12/1/22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Fri 12/2/22 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
Thu 12/8/22 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
Sat 12/10/22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom - Sold Out
Mon 12/12/22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Wed 12/14/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
Fri 12/16/22 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION - Sold Out
Sat 12/17/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center - Sold Out
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- The 1975 Share Video For New Song “I’m In Love With You” (the Video Features Phoebe Bridgers) (News) — The 1975, Phoebe Bridgers
- Disq Share New Song “(With Respect To) Loyal Serfs” (News) — Disq
- Check Out Photos From Flow Festival 2022 (Review) —
- Peel Dream Magazine Shares Video for New Song “Pictionary” (News) — Peel Dream Magazine
- Röyksopp Share Two New Songs: “The Night” (Feat. Alison Goldfrapp) and “Speed King” (News) — Röyksopp, Goldfrapp
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.