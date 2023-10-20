The American Analog Set Announce First New Album in 18 Years, Share Two New Songs
For Forever EP Due Out October 27; Listen to “Camp Don’t Count” and “Konika and Maliko” Now
Oct 20, 2023
Photography by Lizelle Villapando
Austin, Texas-based indie band The American Analog Set have announced their first new album in 18 years, For Forever, and shared its first two singles, “Camp Don’t Count” and “Konika and Maliko.” For Forever is due out October 27 via Verve. Check out the two songs below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.
The album was written and recorded in frontman Andrew Kenny’s home studio and the band’s lineup includes members that played on 2001’s Know By Heart and 2003’s Promise of Love. The American Analog Set was covered in Under the Radar’s early print issues, but they haven’t released an album since 2005’s Set Free (which was released by Arts & Crafts).
The band collectively had this to say about the new album in a press release: “For Forever folds time and space. While the sounds and stories will be recognizable to fans, they arrive with considerable bruises incurred on the journey from Set Free until now. For those unfamiliar with The American Analog Set, this should be a simultaneously dark and vibrant introduction. Troubled lyrics permeate throughout, and the accompanying sounds are occasionally damaged and snarling. Not all things languid and dreamlike from past records have been abandoned or forgotten, but the dreams represented here are darker. While the previous eras of the band are referenced, they are carried forward and incorporated without a hint of patronizing nostalgia. For Forever is a document of a group that acknowledges their past while they advance into new territories and evolve.”
For Forever Tracklist:
1. Camp Don’t Count
2. Screaming For Vengeance
3. Konika and Maliko
4. Over the Jeans
5. Long Limbs
6. By the Bridle
7. For Forever
8. Mick Turner
9. The Quiet Dark
10. Gin Shakes
11. Mountain
