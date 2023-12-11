The American Analog Set Announce New Box Set, Share Unreleased “You Don’t Want Me to Arrive, Do You”
New Drifters Due Out February 9, 2024 via Numero Group; Listen to Three Other Unreleased Tracks Too
Dec 11, 2023
Photography by Lizelle Villapando
Austin, Texas-based indie band The American Analog Set have announced a new box set, New Drifters, and shared a previously unreleased song from it, “You Don’t Want Me to Arrive, Do You,” via a lyric video. New Drifters is due out February 9, 2024 via Numero Group. Listen to “You Don’t Want Me to Arrive, Do You” below, followed by the box set’s tracklist and artwork. Also below are three other previously unreleased or rare tracks from New Drifters the band has recently shared: “Queen of Her Own Parade,” “Too Tired to Shine 1,” and “Where Did You Come From?”
New Drifters is a five-LP set that includes the band’s first three albums—The Fun of Watching Fireworks (1996), From Our Living Room to Yours (1997), and The Golden Band (1999)—as well as two discs of previously unreleased B-sides, outtakes, and demos.
In October, The American Analogue Set released their first new album in 18 years, For Forever, and shared its first two singles, “Camp Don’t Count” and “Konika and Maliko.” “Camp Don’t Count” was one of our Songs of the Week.
For Forever was written and recorded in frontman Andrew Kenny’s home studio and the band’s lineup includes members that played on 2001’s Know By Heart and 2003’s Promise of Love. The American Analog Set was covered in Under the Radar’s early print issues, but until 2023 they hadn’t released an album since 2005’s Set Free (which was released by Arts & Crafts).
The band collectively had this to say about the new album in a previous press release: “For Forever folds time and space. While the sounds and stories will be recognizable to fans, they arrive with considerable bruises incurred on the journey from Set Free until now. For those unfamiliar with The American Analog Set, this should be a simultaneously dark and vibrant introduction. Troubled lyrics permeate throughout, and the accompanying sounds are occasionally damaged and snarling. Not all things languid and dreamlike from past records have been abandoned or forgotten, but the dreams represented here are darker. While the previous eras of the band are referenced, they are carried forward and incorporated without a hint of patronizing nostalgia. For Forever is a document of a group that acknowledges their past while they advance into new territories and evolve.”
HOME, Andrew Kenny’s 2003-released split mini-album with Ben Gibbard for Death Cab for Cutie, was also recently reissued, coming out on vinyl in the U.S. for the first time.
New Drifters Box Set Tracklist:
LP 1 - The Fun of Watching Fireworks
SIDE A1 - Diana Slowburner II
SIDE A2 - On My Way
SIDE A3 - Gone to Earth
SIDE B4 - On the Run’s Where I’m From
SIDE B5 - Dim Stars (The Boy in My Arms)
SIDE B6 - Trespassers in the Stereo Field
SIDE B7 - Too Tired to Shine II
SIDE B8 - It’s Alright
LP 2 – From Our Living Room to Yours
SIDE C9 - Magnificent Seventies
SIDE C10 - Using the Hope Diamond as a Doorstop
SIDE C11 - Blue Chaise
SIDE C12 - Where Have All the Good Boys Gone
SIDE D13 - White House
SIDE D14 - Two Way Diamond I
SIDE D15 - Two Way Diamond II
SIDE D16 - Don’t Wake Me
LP 3 – The Golden Band
SIDE E17 - Weather Report
SIDE E18 - A Good Friend Is Always Around
SIDE E19 - It’s All About Us
SIDE E20 - A Schoolboy’s Charm
SIDE E21 - The Wait
SIDE F22 - New Drifters I
SIDE F23 - New Drifters II
SIDE F24 - New Drifters III
SIDE F25 - New Drifters IV
SIDE F26 - The Golden Band
SIDE F27 - I Must Soon Quit the Scene
SIDE F28 - Will the Real Danny Radnor Please Stand?
LP 4 – Nine Legend Road
SIDE G29 - Diana Slowburner II
SIDE G30 - High Fidelity Vs. Guy Fidelity
SIDE G31 - Magnificent Seventies
SIDE G32 - Waking Up Is Hard To Do
SIDE G33 - Dr. Pepper
SIDE H34 - The Only Living Boy Around
SIDE H35 - It’s All About Us
SIDE H36 - On My Way
SIDE H37 - Thin Fingers
SIDE H38 - Living Room Incidental #2 / The Corduroy Kid
LP 5 – Nine Legend Road
SIDE I39 - Where Did You Come From?
SIDE I40 - Too Tired To Shine I
SIDE I41 - Queen of Her Own Parade
SIDE J42 - Mellow Fellow
SIDE J43 - You Don’t Want Me To Arrive, Do You?
SIDE J44 - What Are We Going To Tell Guy?
SIDE J45 - Where Did You Come From (Reprise)
