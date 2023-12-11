News

The American Analog Set Announce New Box Set, Share Unreleased “You Don’t Want Me to Arrive, Do You” New Drifters Due Out February 9, 2024 via Numero Group; Listen to Three Other Unreleased Tracks Too

Photography by Lizelle Villapando



Austin, Texas-based indie band The American Analog Set have announced a new box set, New Drifters, and shared a previously unreleased song from it, “You Don’t Want Me to Arrive, Do You,” via a lyric video. New Drifters is due out February 9, 2024 via Numero Group. Listen to “You Don’t Want Me to Arrive, Do You” below, followed by the box set’s tracklist and artwork. Also below are three other previously unreleased or rare tracks from New Drifters the band has recently shared: “Queen of Her Own Parade,” “Too Tired to Shine 1,” and “Where Did You Come From?”

New Drifters is a five-LP set that includes the band’s first three albums—The Fun of Watching Fireworks (1996), From Our Living Room to Yours (1997), and The Golden Band (1999)—as well as two discs of previously unreleased B-sides, outtakes, and demos.

In October, The American Analogue Set released their first new album in 18 years, For Forever, and shared its first two singles, “Camp Don’t Count” and “Konika and Maliko.” “Camp Don’t Count” was one of our Songs of the Week.

For Forever was written and recorded in frontman Andrew Kenny’s home studio and the band’s lineup includes members that played on 2001’s Know By Heart and 2003’s Promise of Love. The American Analog Set was covered in Under the Radar’s early print issues, but until 2023 they hadn’t released an album since 2005’s Set Free (which was released by Arts & Crafts).

The band collectively had this to say about the new album in a previous press release: “For Forever folds time and space. While the sounds and stories will be recognizable to fans, they arrive with considerable bruises incurred on the journey from Set Free until now. For those unfamiliar with The American Analog Set, this should be a simultaneously dark and vibrant introduction. Troubled lyrics permeate throughout, and the accompanying sounds are occasionally damaged and snarling. Not all things languid and dreamlike from past records have been abandoned or forgotten, but the dreams represented here are darker. While the previous eras of the band are referenced, they are carried forward and incorporated without a hint of patronizing nostalgia. For Forever is a document of a group that acknowledges their past while they advance into new territories and evolve.”

HOME, Andrew Kenny’s 2003-released split mini-album with Ben Gibbard for Death Cab for Cutie, was also recently reissued, coming out on vinyl in the U.S. for the first time.

New Drifters Box Set Tracklist:

LP 1 - The Fun of Watching Fireworks

SIDE A1 - Diana Slowburner II

SIDE A2 - On My Way

SIDE A3 - Gone to Earth

SIDE B4 - On the Run’s Where I’m From

SIDE B5 - Dim Stars (The Boy in My Arms)

SIDE B6 - Trespassers in the Stereo Field

SIDE B7 - Too Tired to Shine II

SIDE B8 - It’s Alright

LP 2 – From Our Living Room to Yours

SIDE C9 - Magnificent Seventies

SIDE C10 - Using the Hope Diamond as a Doorstop

SIDE C11 - Blue Chaise

SIDE C12 - Where Have All the Good Boys Gone

SIDE D13 - White House

SIDE D14 - Two Way Diamond I

SIDE D15 - Two Way Diamond II

SIDE D16 - Don’t Wake Me

LP 3 – The Golden Band

SIDE E17 - Weather Report

SIDE E18 - A Good Friend Is Always Around

SIDE E19 - It’s All About Us

SIDE E20 - A Schoolboy’s Charm

SIDE E21 - The Wait

SIDE F22 - New Drifters I

SIDE F23 - New Drifters II

SIDE F24 - New Drifters III

SIDE F25 - New Drifters IV

SIDE F26 - The Golden Band

SIDE F27 - I Must Soon Quit the Scene

SIDE F28 - Will the Real Danny Radnor Please Stand?

LP 4 – Nine Legend Road

SIDE G29 - Diana Slowburner II

SIDE G30 - High Fidelity Vs. Guy Fidelity

SIDE G31 - Magnificent Seventies

SIDE G32 - Waking Up Is Hard To Do

SIDE G33 - Dr. Pepper

SIDE H34 - The Only Living Boy Around

SIDE H35 - It’s All About Us

SIDE H36 - On My Way

SIDE H37 - Thin Fingers

SIDE H38 - Living Room Incidental #2 / The Corduroy Kid

LP 5 – Nine Legend Road

SIDE I39 - Where Did You Come From?

SIDE I40 - Too Tired To Shine I

SIDE I41 - Queen of Her Own Parade

SIDE J42 - Mellow Fellow

SIDE J43 - You Don’t Want Me To Arrive, Do You?

SIDE J44 - What Are We Going To Tell Guy?

SIDE J45 - Where Did You Come From (Reprise)

