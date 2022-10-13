News

The Arcs Announce New Album, Share Video For New Single “Keep On Dreamin’” Electrophonic Chronic Due Out January 27, 2023 via Easy Eye Sound

Photography by Easy Eye Sound



The Arcs (the project of The Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach) have announced the release of a new album, Electrophonic Chronic, which will be out on January 27, 2023 via Easy Eye Sound. They have also shared an animated video for the new album single “Keep On Dreamin’.” View the Robert Schober-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Electrophonic Chronic was produced by Auerbach along with the band’s Leon Michels, and was largely recorded with bandmate Richard Swift before his passing in 2018. The band’s debut album, Yours, Dreamily, was released in 2015.

Auerbach states in a press release: “Whether it was New York City or Nashville or L.A. or Swift’s hometown of Cottage Grove, Oregon, wherever we were, we would always get in the studio together. Always. It was our favorite thing to do. It’s rare that you meet a group of people that you click with like that, who you instantly bond with. We were just having fun, making sounds, making music. It was an amazing time for me.”

Michels adds: “There are probably between 80 and 100 tracks that we laid down, because we just constantly recorded after we put out Yours, Dreamily. It was so much fun to be in the studio once again, so we were just making music all the time. I think there was always a plan to make a follow-up record.”

Electrophonic Chronic Tracklist:

1. Keep On Dreamin’

2. Eyez

3. Heaven Is A Place

4. Califone Interlude

5. River

6. Sunshine

7. A Man Will Do Wrong

8. Behind The Eyes

9. Backstage Mess

10. Sporting Girls Interlude

11. Love Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

12. Only One For Me

