Thursday, December 8th, 2022  
The Arcs Share Video For New Song “Eyez”

Electrophonic Chronic Due Out January 27, 2023 via Easy Eye Sound

Dec 08, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Alysse Gafkjen
The Arcs (the project led by The Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach) have shared a video for their new single, “Eyez.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Electrophonic Chronic, out on January 27, 2023 via Easy Eye Sound. View the Robert Schober-directed video below.

Electrophonic Chronic was produced by Auerbach along with the band’s Leon Michels, and was largely recorded with bandmate Richard Swift before his death. The band’s debut album, Yours, Dreamily, was released in 2015.

Previously The Arcs shared an animated video for the album’s first single, “Keep On Dreamin’.” They later shared the song “Heaven Is a Place.”

