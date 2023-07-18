News

All





The Armed Share Video For New Song “Everything’s Glitter” Perfect Saviors Due Out August 25 via Sargent House

Photography by Nate Sturley



American punk collective, The Armed, have shared a music video for their new song “Everything’s Glitter,” which is the second song to be released from their upcoming LP Perfect Saviors. The album is due out August 25 via Sargent House.The band’s vocalist/co-producer Tony Wolski directed the video. Watch it below followed by some upcoming tour dates.



Of the track, Wolski says in a press release: “This track uses Bowie’s famed first U.S. appearance in 1971 for a three-week press tour as a framing device to consider the razor’s edge between icon and clown. It’s funny how any genius must ultimately be willing to look like a complete fool. Perhaps fittingly, it’s also the closest thing we’ve made to an arena rock song.”



The Armed previously released the the album’s “Sport of Form,” which featured Julien Baker on vocals and Iggy Pop in the music video.

The Armed Tour Dates:

Supporting Queens of the Stone Age:



8/3/23 Sterling Heights, MI

8/4/23 Toronto, ON

8/ 5/23 Pittsburgh, PA

8/7/23 Bridgeport, CT

8/8/23 Philadelphia, PA

8/9/23 Washington, DC

8/11/23 Portland, ME

8/12/23 Queens, NY

8/14/23 Washington, DC

8/15/23 Raleigh, NC

8/16/23 Asheville, NC

8/18/23 Atlanta, GA

8/19/23 Nashville, TN



Headline Dates:



10/19/23 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey ^

10/21/23 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ^

10/23/23 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

10/24/23 Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^

11/16/23 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club*

11/18/23 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage*

12/15/23 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall✝

12/16/23 Chicago, IL @ Metro✝



^ Shutups

*SPACED

✝ Model/Actriz

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.