Monday, October 3rd, 2022  
The Beaches Share New Single “My People”

The Band Have Also Shared a Live Rendition Of The Track

Oct 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Evie Maynes
Toronto alt rock band The Beaches have shared a new single, “My People.” They have also shared a live video of them performing the song. Check out both versions below.

In July, The Beaches shared the track “Grow Up Tomorrow.” Their previous album, Sisters Not Twins (The Professional Lovers Albums), came out earlier this year.

