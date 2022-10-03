News

The Beaches Share New Single “My People” The Band Have Also Shared a Live Rendition Of The Track

Photography by Evie Maynes



Toronto alt rock band The Beaches have shared a new single, “My People.” They have also shared a live video of them performing the song. Check out both versions below.

In July, The Beaches shared the track “Grow Up Tomorrow.” Their previous album, Sisters Not Twins (The Professional Lovers Albums), came out earlier this year.

