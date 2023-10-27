News

The Beatles Are Releasing Their Last Song “Now and Then” Next Week New 2023 Editions of 1962-1966 (“The Red Album”) and 1967-1970 (“The Blue Album”) Also Due Out November 10 via Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe





The Beatles are releasing what’s being described as their last song, “Now and Then,” next Thursday, November 2 at 10 a.m. EDT. They have also announced new 2023 editions of 1962-1966 (aka “The Red Album”) and 1967-1970 (aka “The Blue Album”), which will feature the new song and are due out November 10 via Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe.

“Now and Then” started with a rough demo John Lennon recorded in 1978 at his home in New York City. After his tragic murder in 1980, the recording sat unheard until 1994 when his widow Yoko Ono gave it to the remaining Beatles (Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr) when they were working on The Beatles Anthology project. While that project did produce two new Beatles songs based on Lennon’s demos—“Free As a Bird” and “Real Love”—it was decided that the recording quality of the “Now and Then” demo was too rough to make it work. Still, McCartney, Harrison, and Starr did record new parts for the song with producer Jeff Lynne.

Harrison died in 2001. Fast forward to 2021, and director Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back docuseries used WingNut Films’ MAL audio technology to clean up some of the audio from the original footage, which also led to a new 2022 mix of Revolver. In 2022 this A.I. technology was used on Lennon’s “Now and Then” demo, with McCartney and Starr teaming up to work on the song. The final track includes Lennon’s vocals, Harrison’s acoustic guitar part recorded in the ’90s, a new drum part from Starr, and bass, guitar and piano from McCartney, matched to Lennon’s original playing. McCartney also added a slide guitar solo that was inspired by Harrison. McCartney and Starr also recorded new backing vocals for the chorus. Then McCartney teamed up with Giles Martin and Ben Foster to write and record a string part, recorded at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles. McCartney and Martin produced the song and also subtly added in backing vocals from “Here, There and Everywhere,” “Eleanor Rigby,” and “Because.” Spike Stent mixed “Now and Then.”

McCartney had this to say in a press release: “There it was, John’s voice, crystal clear. It’s quite emotional. And we all play on it, it’s a genuine Beatles recording. In 2023 to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven’t heard, I think it’s an exciting thing.”

Starr says: “It was the closest we’ll ever come to having him back in the room, so it was very emotional for all of us. It was like John was there, you know. It’s far out.”

Olivia Harrison, George’s widow, says: “Back in 1995, after several days in the studio working on the track, George felt the technical issues with the demo were insurmountable and concluded that it was not possible to finish the track to a high enough standard. If he were here today, [our son] Dhani and I know he would have whole-heartedly joined Paul and Ringo in completing the recording of ‘Now and Then.’”

Sean Ono Lennon, John’s son, says: “It was incredibly touching to hear them working together after all the years that Dad had been gone. It’s the last song my dad, Paul, George and Ringo got to make together. It’s like a time capsule and all feels very meant to be.”

“Now and Then” will be released as a double A-side single, paired, fittingly, with their first ever UK single, “Love Me Do.”

On November 1, at 3:30 p.m. EDT, the band will release a 12-minute documentary about the making of the song, Now and Then – The Last Beatles Song. Oliver Murray directed the documentary, which features commentary from McCartney, Starr, Harrison, Sean Ono Lennon, and Peter Jackson. Below is the trailer for it.

Below are the tracklists for the new editions of 1962-1966 and 1967-1970, followed by the cover artwork for the “Now and Then” single.

1962-1966 (2023 Edition) Tracklist:

(2CD: stereo / Digital + Streaming: stereo & Dolby Atmos)



* = newly added track



CD1



1: Love Me Do (2023 Mix)

2: Please Please Me (2023 Mix)

3: I Saw Her Standing There (2023 Mix) *

4: Twist And Shout (2023 Mix) *

5: From Me To You (2023 Mix)

6: She Loves You (2023 Mix)

7: I Want To Hold Your Hand (2023 Mix)

8: This Boy (2023 Mix) *

9: All My Loving (2023 Mix)

10: Roll Over Beethoven (2023 Mix) *

11: You Really Got A Hold On Me (2023 Mix) *

12: Can’t Buy Me Love (2023 Mix)

13: You Can’t Do That (2023 Mix) *

14: A Hard Day’s Night (2023 Mix)

15: And I Love Her (2023 Mix)

16: Eight Days A Week (2023 Mix)

17: I Feel Fine (2023 Mix)

18: Ticket To Ride (2023 Mix)

19: Yesterday (2023 Mix)



CD2



1: Help! (2023 Mix)

2: You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away (2023 Mix)

3: We Can Work It Out (2023 Mix)

4: Day Tripper (2023 Mix)

5: Drive My Car (2023 Mix)

6 Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (2023 Mix)

7: Nowhere Man (2023 Mix)

8: Michelle (2023 Mix)

9: In My Life (2023 Mix)

10: If I Needed Someone (2023 Mix) *

11: Girl (2023 Mix)

12: Paperback Writer (2022 Mix)

13: Eleanor Rigby (2022 Mix)

14: Yellow Submarine (2022 Mix)

15: Taxman (2022 Mix) *

16: Got To Get You Into My Life (2022 Mix) *

17: I’m Only Sleeping (2022 Mix) *

18: Here, There And Everywhere (2022 Mix) *

19: Tomorrow Never Knows (2022 Mix) *



1967-1970 (2023 Edition) Tracklist:



(2CD: stereo / Digital + Streaming: stereo & Dolby Atmos)

* = newly added track



CD1



1: Strawberry Fields Forever (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

2: Penny Lane (2017 Mix)

3: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (2017 Mix)

4: With A Little Help From My Friends (2017 Mix)

5: Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (2017 Mix)

6: Within You Without You (2017 Mix) *

7: A Day In The Life (2017 Mix)

8: All You Need Is Love (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

9: I Am The Walrus (2023 Mix)

10: Hello, Goodbye (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

11: The Fool On The Hill (2023 Mix)

12: Magical Mystery Tour (2023 Mix)

13: Lady Madonna (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

14: Hey Jude (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

15: Revolution (2023 Mix)



CD2



1: Back In The U.S.S.R. (2018 Mix)

2: Dear Prudence (2018 Mix) *

3: While My Guitar Gently Weeps (2018 Mix)

4: Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (2018 Mix)

5: Glass Onion (2018 Mix) *

6: Blackbird (2018 Mix) *

7: Hey Bulldog (2023 Mix) *

8: Get Back (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

9: Don’t Let Me Down (2021 Mix)

10: The Ballad Of John And Yoko (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

11: Old Brown Shoe (2023 Mix)

12: Here Comes The Sun (2019 Mix)

13: Come Together (2019 Mix)

14: Something (2019 Mix)

15: Octopus’s Garden (2019 Mix)

16: Oh! Darling (2019 Mix) *

17: I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (2019 Mix) *

18: Let It Be (2021 Mix)

19: Across The Universe (2021 Mix)

20: I Me Mine (2021 Mix) *

21: The Long And Winding Road (2021 Mix)

22: Now And Then *



1962-1966 + 1967-1970 (2023 Editions) 4CD Slipcased Set

(1962-1966: CDs 1 & 2 / 1967-1970: CDs 3 & 4)

(stereo / all 75 tracks as listed above)



1962-1966 + 1967-1970 (2023 Editions) 6LP Vinyl Slipcased Set Tracklist:



(1962-1966: LPs 1-3 / 1967-1970: LPs 4-6)

(stereo / 1962-1966 3LP Vinyl & 1967-1970 3LP Vinyl = same track sequencing for each as listed below)



LP1 (‘Red’)



Side A:



1: Love Me Do (2023 Mix)

2: Please Please Me (2023 Mix)

3: From Me To You (2023 Mix)

4: She Loves You (2023 Mix)

5: I Want To Hold Your Hand (2023 Mix)

6: All My Loving (2023 Mix)

7: Can’t Buy Me Love (2023 Mix)



Side B:



1: A Hard Day’s Night (2023 Mix)

2: And I Love Her (2023 Mix)

3: Eight Days A Week (2023 Mix)

4: I Feel Fine (2023 Mix)

5: Ticket To Ride (2023 Mix)

6: Yesterday (2023 Mix)



LP2 (‘Red’)



Side A:



1: Help! (2023 Mix)

2: You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away (2023 Mix)

3: We Can Work It Out (2023 Mix)

4: Day Tripper (2023 Mix)

5: Drive My Car (2023 Mix)

6: Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (2023 Mix)



Side B:



1: Nowhere Man (2023 Mix)

2: Michelle (2023 Mix)

3: In My Life (2023 Mix)

4: Girl (2023 Mix)

5: Paperback Writer (2022 Mix)

6: Eleanor Rigby (2022 Mix)

7: Yellow Submarine (2022 Mix)



LP3 (Bonus ‘Red’ LP)



Side A:



1: I Saw Her Standing There (2023 Mix)

2: Twist And Shout (2023 Mix)

3: This Boy (2023 Mix)

4: Roll Over Beethoven (2023 Mix)

5: You Really Got A Hold On Me (2023 Mix)

6: You Can’t Do That (2023 Mix)



Side B:



1: If I Needed Someone (2023 Mix)

2: Got To Get You Into My Life (2022 Mix)

3: I’m Only Sleeping (2022 Mix)

4: Taxman (2022 Mix)

5: Here, There And Everywhere (2022 Mix)

6: Tomorrow Never Knows (2022 Mix)



LP4 (‘Blue’)



Side A:



1: Strawberry Fields Forever (2015 mix)

2: Penny Lane (2017 mix)

3: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (2017 Mix)

4: With A Little Help From My Friends (2017 Mix)

5: Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (2017 Mix)

6: A Day In The Life (2017 Mix)

7: All You Need Is Love (2015 Mix)



Side B:



1: I Am The Walrus (2023 Mix)

2: Hello, Goodbye (2015 Mix)

3: The Fool On The Hill (2023 Mix)

4: Magical Mystery Tour (2023 Mix)

5: Lady Madonna (2015 Mix)

6: Hey Jude (2015 Mix)

7: Revolution (2023 Mix)



LP5 (‘Blue’)



Side A:



1: Back In The U.S.S.R. (2018 Mix)

2: While My Guitar Gently Weeps (2018 Mix)

3: Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (2018 Mix)

4: Get Back (2015 Mix)

5: Don’t Let Me Down (2021 Mix)

6: The Ballad Of John And Yoko (2015 Mix)

7: Old Brown Shoe (2023 Mix)



Side B:



1: Here Comes The Sun (2019 Mix)

2: Come Together (2019 Mix)

3: Something (2019 Mix)

4: Octopus’s Garden (2019 Mix)

5: Let It Be (2021 Mix)

6: Across The Universe (2021 Mix)

7: The Long And Winding Road (2021 Mix)



LP6 (Bonus ‘Blue’ LP)



Side A:



1: Now And Then

2: Blackbird (2018 Mix)

3: Dear Prudence (2018 Mix)

4: Glass Onion (2018 Mix)

5: Within You Without You (2017 Mix)



Side B:



1: Hey Bulldog (2023 Mix)

2: Oh! Darling (2019 Mix)

3: I Me Mine (2021 Mix)

4: I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (2019 Mix)

