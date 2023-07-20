News

The Bees Announce Details Of Reissue of Their Debut Album Sunshine Hit Me , is re-released on 22nd September 2023.

Uk-based Isle Of Wight band The Bees has announced a brand-new reissue of their debut album Sunshine Hit Me, 22nd September 2023, via PIAS. The newly remastered, long out-of-print album will be available on coloured vinyl, expanded CD & all digital formats.

Released originally by Wall of Sound sublabel We Love You in 2002, the album was recorded and produced by founding members Paul Butler and Aaron Fletcher in a home garden studio - aka The Shed - on the Isle of Wight and went on to receive a nomination for the Mercury Music Prize in 2003. Singles from the album include “No Trophy”, “Punchbag”, and a cover of Os Mutantes’ “A Minha Menina”.

The band say “When we were writing Sunshine Hit Me, it would have been difficult for us to think that twenty-plus years later, we would get to celebrate it once again. An album underlined inherently with themes of fighting; the winning and the losing, the glory and the bruising, of taking it to the bell and still standing strong. We took our inspiration from multiple genres and pioneering artists. Jamaican roots, Brazilian Tropicalia, Afrobeat, James Bond soundtracks, sun-drenched soul, psychedelia and under-the-stars around-the-campfire folk music.



But let’s not forget, that this record was recorded and produced in a shed(!) in a valley that runs from the side of the downs on the Isle of Wight. If you let them, there would be cows who would pop their heads in the window. It was a joy, a period of two blissful years at the turn of the century. It’s timeless and it’s ever so grateful. The sun always shone and now we are delighted that this record has been reissued.”

A newly curated, expanded CD will also be released. This will feature 6 bonus tracks, including a previously unreleased song, “Seeds”.





Remastered at Electric Mastering in 2023, the new vinyl reissue marks the album’s first ever repress and will be available as a limited edition ‘mask’ blue-coloured vinyl, matching the album’s iconic cover. This limited vinyl will also contain a download code for two bonus dub tracks.

LP Vinyl Tracklisting:

A1. Punchbag

A2. Angryman

A3. No Trophy

A4. Binnel Bay

A5. Sunshine

A6. A Minha Menina

B1. This Town

B2. Sweet Like A Champion

B3. Lying In The Snow

B4. Zia

B5. Sky Holds The Sun

Bonus Download

1. Angrydub

2. Sky Holds The Dub

1CD Expanded / Digital Tracklisting

1. Punchbag

2. Angryman

3. No Trophy

4. Binnel Bay

5. Sunshine

6. A Minha Menina

7. This Town

8. Sweet Like A Champion

9. Lying In The Snow

10. Zia

11. Sky Holds The Sun

Bonus Tracks

12. Seeds*

13. You Got To Leave

14. Elain

15. Whistle Chop

16. Jackel Head

17. Out For The Count

*Previously unreleased





