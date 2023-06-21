News

The Best of “Why Not Both” Featuring Harvey Guillen x Julien Baker x Anjimile Happy Pride Month!

Behold, another Why Not Both Wednesday! Over the years we have interviewed so many amazing guests that we are releasing a series of Best of Why Not Both episodes which feature clips from our favorite chats. Join us as we unravel the secrets of these amazing individuals who have fearlessly pursued various artistic avenues and discovered their true passion.

In this episode, Harvey Guillen talks about the importance of queer representation in media and how vital it is to be the kind of adult you needed to see in the world when you were a kid, Julien Baker reflects on impacting mainstream culture by centering queer voices and narratives, and Anjimile tells us about how it felt to be a queer artist in the world today and why sometimes you have to cut ties with your past in order to embrace your future.

