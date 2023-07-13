News

The Beths Announce Deluxe Album, Share New Track “I Told You That I Was Afraid (Acoustic)” Expert In a Dying Field (Deluxe) Due Out September 15 via Carpark

Photography by Lindsey Byrnes



New Zealand indie pop band The Beths have announced a deluxe version of their 2022 album, Expert In a Dying Field, and shared a new track, “I Told You That I Was Afraid (Acoustic).” Expert In a Dying Field (Deluxe) is due out September 15 via Carpark. The band are also currently on a tour that will last until October. Listen to the song below, followed by the upcoming LP’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as upcoming tour dates.



Expert In a Dying Field (Deluxe) will be complete with three demos, two acoustic renditions, and the inclusion of previously shared standalone singles “A Real Thing” and “Watching the Credits” which was featured on our Songs of the Week.



The band’s original Expert In a Dying Field was featured in our Top 100 Albums of 2022 List.



The Beths’ previous album, Jump Rope Gazers, came out in 2020 via Carpark. Read our My Firsts interview with the band.



Read our The End interview with The Beths’ lead singer Elizabeth Stokes.

Expert In a Dying Field (Deluxe) Tracklist:

1. Expert In a Dying Field

2. Knees Deep

3. Silence Is Golden

4. Your Side

5. I Want to Listen

6. Head In the Clouds

7. Best Left

8. Change In the Weather

9. When You Know You Know

10. A Passing Rain

11. I Told You That I Was Afraid

12. 2am

13. I Told You That I Was Afraid (Acoustic)

14. When You Know You Know (Acoustic)

15. A Real Thing

16. Watching the Credits

17. Keep The Distance (Demo)

18. Expert In A Dying Field (Demo)

19. I Want To Listen (Demo)

20. 2am (Demo)



The Beths Tour Dates:





Fri. July 14 - Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

Sat. July 15 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

Sun. July 16 - Nijmegen, NL @ Valkhof Festival

Tue. July 18 - Liverpool, UK @ Hangar 34

Wed. July 19 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop

Fri. July 21 - Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

Sat. July 22 - Steventon, UK @ Truck Festival

Sun. July 23 - Sheffield, UK @ Tramlines Festival

Fri. July 28 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

Sat. July 29 - Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

Tue. Aug. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia * [SOLD OUT]

Wed. Aug. 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

Thu. Aug. 3 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *

Fri. Aug. 4 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre

Sat. Aug. 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern [SOLD OUT]

Mon. Aug. 7 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

Tue. Aug. 8 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

Wed. Aug. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

Fri. Aug. 11 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom * [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Aug. 12 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

Tue. Aug. 15 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

Wed. Aug. 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

Thu. Aug. 17 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle [SOLD OUT]

Fri. Aug. 18 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Aug. 19 - Quincy, MA @ In Between Days Festival

Mon. Aug. 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

Tue. Aug. 22 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

Thu. Aug. 24 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed #

Fri. Aug. 25 - Abiquiu, NM @ Ghost Ranch Festival ^

Sun. Aug. 27 - Seattle, WA @ THING

Sat. Sep. 30 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

Sun. Oct. 1 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre ^

Tue. Oct. 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

Wed. Oct. 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^ [SOLD OUT]

Fri. Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^ [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Oct. 7 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^ [SOLD OUT]

Mon. Oct. 9 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

Tue. Oct. 10 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

Wed. Oct. 11 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

Thu. Oct. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Fri. Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^ [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Oct. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room [SOLD OUT]

Sun. Oct. 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Tue. Oct. 17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Wed. Oct. 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Thu. Oct. 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg [SOLD OUT]



* w/ The National

^ w/ Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service

# w/ Beach Bunny



