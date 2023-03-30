News

The Beths Share New Song “Watching the Credits,” Announce Tour Dates, and Perform Tiny Desk Concert Expert in a Dying Field Out Now via Carpark

Photography by Lindsey Byrnes



New Zealand four-piece The Beths have shared a new song, “Watching the Credits,” announced some new tour dates, and performed a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR Music. Check it all out below.

The setlist for their Tiny Desk Concert is: “Expert in a Dying Field,” “Jump Rope Gazers,” “Out of Sight,” and “When You Know You Know.”

“Watching the Credits” follows The Beths’ last album, Expert in a Dying Field, which came out in September via Carpark and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022.

When Expert in a Dying Field was announced late June, the band shared the song “Silence is Golden,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the title track, “Expert in a Dying Field,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another single, “Knees Deep,” via a music video (it was again one of our Songs of the Week).

The Beths’ previous album, Jump Rope Gazers, came out in 2020 via Carpark. Read our My Firsts interview with the band.

Pick up our current print issue (My Favorite Movie) to read our The End interview with The Beths’ lead singer Elizabeth Stokes.

The Beths 2023 Tour Dates (new dates in bold):

Wed. May 24 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Thu. May 25 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton

Fri. May 26 - Walton-on-Trent, UK @ Bearded Theory Festival

Sat. May 27 - Leeds, UK @ Live at Leeds in the Park

Sun. May 28 - Manchester, UK @ New Century

Tue. May 30 - Glasgow, UK @ The Garage

Wed. May 31 - Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

Fri. June 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

Sat. June 3 - Ellerdorf, DE @ Wilwarin Festival

Sun. June 4 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

Mon. June 5 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefählrich

Tue. June 6 - Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

Thu. June 8 - Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Festival

Fri. June 9 - Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

Sat. June 10 - Dijon, FR @ VYV Festival

Mon. June 12 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

Tue. June 13 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

Wed. June 14 - Lille, FR @ Aéronef

Fri. June 16 - Kansas City, MO @ Boulevardia Festival

Sat. June 17 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Sun. June 18 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Tue. June 20 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

Wed. June 21 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

Thu. June 22 - Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

Fri. July 14 - Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

Sat. July 15 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

Sun. July 16 - Nijmegen, NL @ Valkhof Festival

Tue. July 18 - Liverpool, UK @ Hangar 34

Wed. July 19 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop

Fri. July 21 - Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

Sat. July 22 - Steventon, UK @ Truck Festival

Sun. July 23 - Sheffield, UK @ Tramlines Festival

Fri. July 28 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

Sat. July 29 - Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

Tue. Aug. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia * [SOLD OUT]

Wed. Aug. 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

Thu. Aug. 3 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *

Fri. Aug. 4 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre

Sat. Aug. 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

Mon. Aug. 7 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

Tue. Aug. 8 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

Wed. Aug. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

Fri. Aug. 11 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom * [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Aug. 12 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

Tue. Aug. 15 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

Wed. Aug. 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Thu. Aug. 17 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Fri. Aug. 18 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Sat. Aug. 19 - Quincy, MA @ In Between Days Festival

Mon. Aug. 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

Tue. Aug. 22 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

Sun. Aug. 27 - Seattle, WA @ THING

Sat. Sep. 30 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

Sun. Oct. 1 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre ^

Tue. Oct. 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

Wed. Oct. 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^ [SOLD OUT]

Fri. Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^ [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Oct. 7 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^ [SOLD OUT]

Mon. Oct. 9 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

Tue. Oct. 10 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

Wed. Oct. 11 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

Thu. Oct. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Fri. Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^ [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Sun. Oct. 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Tue. Oct. 17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Wed. Oct. 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Thu. Oct. 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg



* w/ The National

^ w/ Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service

