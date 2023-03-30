The Beths Share New Song “Watching the Credits,” Announce Tour Dates, and Perform Tiny Desk Concert
Expert in a Dying Field Out Now via Carpark
Mar 29, 2023
Photography by Lindsey Byrnes
New Zealand four-piece The Beths have shared a new song, “Watching the Credits,” announced some new tour dates, and performed a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR Music. Check it all out below.
The setlist for their Tiny Desk Concert is: “Expert in a Dying Field,” “Jump Rope Gazers,” “Out of Sight,” and “When You Know You Know.”
“Watching the Credits” follows The Beths’ last album, Expert in a Dying Field, which came out in September via Carpark and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022.
When Expert in a Dying Field was announced late June, the band shared the song “Silence is Golden,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the title track, “Expert in a Dying Field,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another single, “Knees Deep,” via a music video (it was again one of our Songs of the Week).
The Beths’ previous album, Jump Rope Gazers, came out in 2020 via Carpark. Read our My Firsts interview with the band.
Pick up our current print issue (My Favorite Movie) to read our The End interview with The Beths’ lead singer Elizabeth Stokes.
The Beths 2023 Tour Dates (new dates in bold):
Wed. May 24 - Bristol, UK @ SWX
Thu. May 25 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton
Fri. May 26 - Walton-on-Trent, UK @ Bearded Theory Festival
Sat. May 27 - Leeds, UK @ Live at Leeds in the Park
Sun. May 28 - Manchester, UK @ New Century
Tue. May 30 - Glasgow, UK @ The Garage
Wed. May 31 - Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
Fri. June 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
Sat. June 3 - Ellerdorf, DE @ Wilwarin Festival
Sun. June 4 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
Mon. June 5 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefählrich
Tue. June 6 - Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9
Thu. June 8 - Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Festival
Fri. June 9 - Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
Sat. June 10 - Dijon, FR @ VYV Festival
Mon. June 12 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
Tue. June 13 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
Wed. June 14 - Lille, FR @ Aéronef
Fri. June 16 - Kansas City, MO @ Boulevardia Festival
Sat. June 17 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Sun. June 18 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
Tue. June 20 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
Wed. June 21 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
Thu. June 22 - Gainesville, FL @ High Dive
Fri. July 14 - Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
Sat. July 15 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
Sun. July 16 - Nijmegen, NL @ Valkhof Festival
Tue. July 18 - Liverpool, UK @ Hangar 34
Wed. July 19 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop
Fri. July 21 - Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival
Sat. July 22 - Steventon, UK @ Truck Festival
Sun. July 23 - Sheffield, UK @ Tramlines Festival
Fri. July 28 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
Sat. July 29 - Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival
Tue. Aug. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia * [SOLD OUT]
Wed. Aug. 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *
Thu. Aug. 3 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *
Fri. Aug. 4 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre
Sat. Aug. 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
Mon. Aug. 7 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *
Tue. Aug. 8 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *
Wed. Aug. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *
Fri. Aug. 11 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom * [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Aug. 12 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
Tue. Aug. 15 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *
Wed. Aug. 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Thu. Aug. 17 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Fri. Aug. 18 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
Sat. Aug. 19 - Quincy, MA @ In Between Days Festival
Mon. Aug. 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater
Tue. Aug. 22 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
Sun. Aug. 27 - Seattle, WA @ THING
Sat. Sep. 30 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^
Sun. Oct. 1 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre ^
Tue. Oct. 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]
Wed. Oct. 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^ [SOLD OUT]
Fri. Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^ [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Oct. 7 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^ [SOLD OUT]
Mon. Oct. 9 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]
Tue. Oct. 10 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]
Wed. Oct. 11 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]
Thu. Oct. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Fri. Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^ [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Sun. Oct. 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Tue. Oct. 17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Wed. Oct. 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Thu. Oct. 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
* w/ The National
^ w/ Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service
