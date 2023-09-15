News

The Big Moon Share New Song “Summer Still Comes” and Announce Tour Dates Here Is Everything (Deluxe Edition) Due Out October 13 via Fiction





British four-piece The Big Moon have shared a new song, “Summer Still Comes,” and have announced some new tour dates, including three in North America. “Summer Still Comes” is taken from an upcoming deluxe edition of their 2022 album, Here Is Everything, which will be out on October 13 via Fiction (almost exactly a year since the album first came out). Listen to “Summer Still Comes” below, followed by the tour dates.

The band’s lead vocalist Juliette Jackson had this to say about the song in a press release: “It’s a song about longing for your friends and loved ones. Experiences just don’t really mean anything to me unless I can share them with someone else. And the changes of the seasons feel so relentless and unforgiving when your life isn’t moving at the same speed.”

The deluxe edition also includes another new song, “Round Forever” (which features lead vocals from bassist Celia Archer), as well as remixes from Marika Hackman and Art School Girlfriend.

We previously posted the Here Is Everything tracks “Trouble,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “This Love,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. The album also made our Top 100 Albums of 2022 list.

Also below is a video The Big Moon shared a few months ago of them peforming three songs live in a church with a string section.

The Big Moon Tour Dates:

November 13 – Washington DC – DC9

November 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

November 16 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison

December 5 — Genk, BE — Effort

December 6 — Paris, FR — Backstage

December 9 — Glasgow, UK — SWG3 Warehouse

December 10 — Manchester, UK — New Century Hall

December 13 — Birmingham, UK — The Mill

December 14 — Bristol, UK — The Marble Factory

December 15 — Oxford, UK — O2 Academy 1

December 18 — London, UK — Union Chapel (stripped-back performance)

