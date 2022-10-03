 The Big Moon Share New Song “This Love” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, October 3rd, 2022  
The Big Moon Share New Song “This Love”

Here Is Everything Due Out October 14 via Fiction

Oct 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by El Hardwick
The Big Moon have shared a new song, “This Love.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Here Is Everything, which will be out on October 14 via Fiction. Listen below.

The band’s Juliette Jackson states in a press release: “I was shocked by the new depths of love you can find for your baby. And the love you can feel for a partner who selflessly helps you through the darkest and strangest times of your life. Someone who will literally hold a pot for you to piss in after a cesarean section.”

The Big Moon previously shared the album track “Trouble,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

