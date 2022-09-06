News

The Big Moon Share Video For New Single “Trouble” Here Is Everything Due Out October 14 via Fiction





The Big Moon have shared a video for their new single, “Trouble.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Here Is Everything, which will be out on October 14 via Fiction. View the Red Tubby-directed video below.

The band’s Juliette Jackson states in a press release: “‘Trouble’ is about remembering walking over the railway bridge to the hospital to give birth. This is a bridge I cross every day, but somehow in my memory on that day it’s like a bridge over a canyon in a technicolor Wizard of Oz jungle landscape. Like giant leaves and blurry edges and oversaturated colors. But it’s just a pissy graffiti-covered South London pedestrian bridge. And it’s about learning that memories aren’t always right, and you don’t have to hang on to them and be traumatized by them forever.

“I’ve since realized that this song has been more than a song to me, it’s been healing. Birth is traumatic, however you do it, and for me the early months of motherhood were even more traumatizing. No one tells you how difficult breastfeeding is! It’s almost like, by making that experience sound like joy and then playing it again and again with my best friends, I’ve found a way of reframing my memory of that period. You can forget, you can remember it differently, you can heal, you can live.”

