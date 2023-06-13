News

All





The Black Angels Share Music Video for “History of the Future” and Announce New Tour Dates The Band to Tour North American this Fall with The Dandy Warhols

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Austin based psych-rockers, The Black Angels, have shared a music video for their song “History of the Future,” which was originally found on their 2022 LP Wilderness of Mirrors, released via Partisan. The band have announced some fall tour dates where they open for The Dandy Warhols. The video was directed by Clever Cardoso and was filmed in Terlingua, TX. Watch it below, followed by all the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Speaking on the video, the band says: “The video is very much inspired by Pink Floyd’s Live at Pompeii, the idea was to juxtapose the past and the present, history and the future, by playing electric music in the untouched desert landscape that retains the exact same topography from millions of years ago. The earth will survive and continue to thrive even with human interruption. We wanted to get deep into the ancient landscape and send electronic musical vibrations throughout the desert caverns and mountains and wake the spirits residing in the unseen dimension all around us.”

The rest of Wilderness of Mirrors, which was the band’s first album in five years, follows suit, expressing themes of political tumult, the pandemic, and the ongoing devastation of the environment.

Tickets for the band’s coheadline tour with The Dandy Warhols goes on sale this Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out our 2014 interview with The Black Angels on some of their favorite albums of the year.

The Black Angels 2023 Tour Dates:

June 12 2023 / US / Milwaukee, WI / The Rave *

June 13 2023 / US / West Cedar Rapids, IA / Club 5 *

June 14 2023 / US / St. Louis, MO / The Pageant *

June 16 2023 / US / Omaha, NE / The Admiral Theater *

June 17 2023 / US / Kansas City, MO / Uptown Theater *

June 18 2023 / US / Denver, CO / Ogden Theater *

*w/ Rival Sons

August 04 2023 / UK / London / Crystal Palace Bowl (w/ Primal Scream)

August 06 2023 / CH / Bagnes / Palp Festival

August 08 2023 / AT / Feldkirch Poolbar Festival

August 12 2023 / PT / Ancora / SonicBlast Festival

August 18 2023 / FR / Saint Malo / La Route du Rock

August 20 2023 / CH / Bagnes / Winterthurer Musikfestwochen

October 6 2023 / US / Tempe, AZ / Marquee Theater **

October 7 2023 / US / Tucson, AZ / 191 Toole **

October 8 2023 / US / Pioneertown, CA / Pappy & Harriets **

October 9 2023 / US / San Diego, CA / Observatory North Park **

October 10 2023 / US / Los Angeles, CA / The Bellweather **

October 11 2023 / US / Pomona, Ca / Glass House **

October 13 2023 / US / Ventura, CA / Ventura Theater **

October 14 2023 / US / San Francisco, CA / The Fillmore **

October 15 2023 / US / San Francisco, CA / The Fillmore **

October 17 2023 / US / Seattle / Neptune

October 18 2023 / US / Portland, OR / Roseland **

October 19 2023 / US / Vancouver, BC / Vogue **

October 25 2023 / US / Dallas, TX / Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ **

**w/ The Dandy Warhols

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.