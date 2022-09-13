News

The Black Angels Share Video For New Single “Empires Falling” Wilderness of Mirrors Due Out This Friday via Partisan

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



The Black Angels have shared a video for their new single, “Empires Falling.” It is the latest release from the band’s forthcoming album, Wilderness of Mirrors, which will be out this Friday (September 16) via Partisan. View the Craig Staggs-directed video below.

The band states in a press release: “‘Empires Falling’ is a critical and reflective plea that examines humanity’s repetitive art of violent mass destruction. As we say in the chorus, ‘it’s history on repeat.’ We are living in a Wilderness Of Mirrors, where it’s hard to tell what’s right from wrong, up from down, or the truth from lies as we navigate through these times where the fate of humanity is being refracted and reflected from one state of panic to another. The world is a ‘bleeding animal’ and we are left exhausted, polarized, and ‘pleading from street to bloody street.’ History has proven, time and time again, that without a drastic metamorphosis from our leaders, politics, and ultimately ourselves… ‘you can be the one who saves yourself, or you can watch it all go to hell.’”

Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the single “El Jardin.” They later shared the album tracks “Firefly” and “Without a Trace.”

