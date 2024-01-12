News

All





The Black Keys Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Beautiful People (Stay High)” Ohio Players Due Out April 5 via Nonesuch/Warner

Photography by Jim Herrington



The Black Keys (Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney) have announced a new album, Ohio Players, and shared its first single, “Beautiful People (Stay High),” via a music video. Ohio Players is due out April 5 via Nonesuch/Warner. Listen to “Beautiful People (Stay High)” below, followed by the album’s cover artwork.

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” was written by the band in collaboration with Dan “The Automator” Nakamura and Beck. The album also features collaborations with Noel Gallagher, Greg Kurstin, and others.

“We had this epiphany: ‘We can call our friends to help us make music,’” Carney says in a press release. “It’s funny because we both write songs with other people—Dan all the time [as a solo artist and producer], me when I’m producing a record. That’s what we do.”

Auerbach adds: “No matter who we work with, it never feels like we’re sacrificing who we are. It only feels like it adds some special flavor. We just expanded that palette with people we wanted to work with. We were there to support them and their ideas, to do whatever we could to see that moment flourish. But when it came time to finish the album, it was just Pat and me.

“We’d never worked harder to make a record. It’s never taken us this long to make an album. We took our time and did it right.”

“What we wanted to accomplish with this record was make something that was fun,” Carney says. “And something that most bands 20 years into their career don’t make, which is an approachable, fun record that is also cool.”

The album’s title is inspired by the Dayton, OH funk band of the same name.

Also on the way is This is a Film About The Black Keys, a documentary about the band that will premiere at SXSW in March.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.