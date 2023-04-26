News

The Boo Radleys Share New Song “How Was I to Know” Eight Due Out June 9 via Boostr





Britpop band The Boo Radleys are releasing a new album, Eight, on June 9 via the band’s own Boostr label. Now they have shared its latest single, “How Was I to Know,” via a music video. Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.

The current lineup doesn’t feature founding guitarist/songwriter Martin Carr, but original members Sice (aka Simon Rowbottom, guitar/vocals), Tim Brown (bass/guitar/keyboards), and Rob Cieka (drums) all returned when the band reformed.

Brown had this to say about the new song in a press release: “A bag of nails, guitars and synths driven through Sice’s drunken shenanigans!”

Previously The Boo Radleys shared Eight’s first single, “Seeker,” via a music video. Then they shared its second single, “The Unconscious,” and third single, “Now That’s What I Call Obscene.”

The fittingly titled Eight is the band’s eighth album and the quick follow-up to 2022’s Keep On With Falling, which was The Boo Radleys’ first studio album in over 23 years.

Sice said in a previous press release that the songs of Eight were recorded “purposefully to appear together on an album” and that “there is also a greater depth of integration, which means that it’s more difficult to tell which member of the band the song originated with.”

On September 1, the band are also putting out a 30th anniversary of their 1993 album Giant Steps.

Prior to their 2022 releases, The Boo Radleys, named after a character in To Kill a Mockingbird, last released music with their underrated final album, 1998’s Kingsize. The band had formed a decade earlier, in 1988, releasing their first album, Ichabod and I, in 1990. The band released the rest of their albums on the iconic Creation Records and found critical success with their third album, 1993’s Giant Steps. Initially they were associated with the shoegaze movement, but fans of Britpop embraced them, in part due to their upbeat single “Wake Up! Boo,” which made it to #9 on the UK singles chart in 1995. Also in 1995 they hit #1 on the UK album charts with their fourth album, Wake Up!. Such mainstream success was a bit short-lived—1996’s C’mon Kids made it to #20 on the UK album charts, but Kingsize only got as high as 62. The band split up in early 1999. Carr went on to release several albums as Bravecaptain.

The Boo Radleys UK Tour Dates:

Tue 13 June - Reading, South Street Arts Centre

Wed 14 June - London, The Garage

Thu 15 June - Tunbridge Wells, The Forum

Fri 16 June – Birkenhead, Future Yard

Thu 22 June – Dublin, The Grand Social

Fri 23 June – Belfast, The Limelight

Sun 25 June – Glasgow, Hug and Pint

Sat 28 October – Manchester, Bread Shed w/Cud

Sun 29 October – Liverpool, O2 Academy 2 w/Cud

Mon 30 October – Sheffield, O2 Academy 2 w/Cud

Tue 31 October – Birmingham, O2 Institute 2 w/Cud

Thu 2 November – Bristol, The Fleece w/Cud

Fri 3 November – Oxford, O2 Academy 2 w/Cud

Sat 4 November – London, O2 Academy Islington w/Cud

