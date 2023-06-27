The Breeders Announce “Last Slash” Reissue and Tour, Share Unreleased Song “Go Man Go”
Last Splash (30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition) Due Out September 22 via 4AD
Jun 27, 2023
Photography by Kevin Westenberg
Last Splash by The Breeders turns 30 years old this year, so to celebrate, the album has been remastered from the original analog tapes. This process brought to light two previously unreleased tracks, one being “Go Man Go,” which they shared via a Brandon Weaver-directed video today. The band have also shared some fall tour dates where they will be performing Last Splash in its entirety. Watch the video for “Go Man Go” below, followed by the upcoming performances.
Last Splash (30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition) will be available on two 12-inch 45rpm vinyl discs, and an exclusive one-sided etched 12-in disc containing the two forgotten tracks, “Go Man Go” and “Divine Mascis.”
This edition features the classic Breeders lineup of Kim Deal, Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs, and Jim Macpherson.
Last Splash (30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition) Tracklist:
Cut at half speed at Abbey Road Studios by Miles Showell
A1. New Year
A2. Cannonball
A3. Invisible Man
A4. No Aloha
B1. Roi
B2. Do You Love Me Now?
B3. Flipside
C1. I Just Wanna Get Along
C2. Mad Lucas
C3. Divine Hammer
C4. S.O.S
D1. Hag
D2. Saints
D3. Drivin’ on 9
D4. Roi (Reprise)
12-inch
A1. Go Man Go
A2. Divine Mascis
The Breeders Tour Dates:
3 August – BOISE, ID, USA, Knitting Factory
4 August – SPOKANE, WA, USA, Spokane Arena *
6 August – BIG SKY, MT, USA, Wildlands Festival
8 August – WEST VALLEY CITY, UT, USA, USANA Amphitheatre *
10 August – STATELINE, NV, USA, Lake Tahae Outdoor Arena at Harveys *
25-26 August – ABIQUIU, NM, USA, Ghost Ranch Music Festival
7 September – CLEVELAND, OH, USA, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ^
8 September – COLUMBUS, OH, USA, KEMBA Live! ^
15 September – CHICAGO, IL, USA, Riot Fest
17 September – ASBURY PARK, NJ, USA, Sea.Hear.Now. Festival
19 September – VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *
20 September – PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, Fillmore %
21 September – SILVER SPRINGS, MD, USA, Fillmore %
23 September – BROOKLYN, NY, USA, Kings Theater %
24 September – BOSTON, MA, USA, House of Blues %
3 October – PHOENIX, AZ, USA, Talking Stick Resort *
5 October – EL PASO, TX, USA, Don Haskins Center *
6-8 October – AUSTIN, TX, USA, Austin City Limits Music Festival
13-15 October – AUSTIN, TX, USA, Austin City Limits Music Festival
19 October – LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, The Wiltern #
20 October – SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, Observatory #
22 October – BIG SUR, CA, USA, Henry Miller Library #
23 October – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, The Warfield #
25 October – SEATTLE, WA, USA, Paramount #
* with Foo Fighters
^ with Horsegirl
% with Screaming Females
# with Belly
