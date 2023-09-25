News

The Charlatans and Ride Announce New North American Co-Headlining Tour Dates for January The Charlatans Will Perform Between 10th and 11th and Ride Will Perform Nowhere





At the start of this year The Charlatans and Ride teamed up for some co-headlining North American tour dates and next January they are doing it again. As with the previous tour, Britpop and Madchester survivors The Charlatans will be performing their 1992-released sophomore album, Between 10th and 11th, and shoegazing icons Ride will perform their 1990-released debut album, Nowhere. Tickets are on sale now. Check out the tour dates below in the tour poster.

The Charlatans’ last album, Different Days, came out in 2017 via BMG. But frontman Tim Burgess has been quite busy since then, releasing solo music (including 2022’s Typical Music), doing his Twitter listening parties, and releasing books.

