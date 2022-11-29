 The Charlatans and Ride Announce North American Co-Headline Tour | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 29th, 2022  
The Charlatans and Ride Announce North American Co-Headline Tour

Tour Kicks Off in January

Nov 29, 2022 By Joey Arnone
The Charlatans and Ride have announced a North American co-headline tour for 2023. Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday (Dec. 2) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of tour dates below.

The Charlatans’ last album, Different Days, came out in 2017 via BMG. The band’s Tim Burgess released a book, The Listening Party, last year via DK.

Ride’s most recent album, This Is Not a Safe Place, came out in 2019. Read our interview with Ride on the album.

The Charlatans and Ride 2023 Tour Dates:

JANUARY

30 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
31 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

FEBRUARY

2 – Boston, MA – BIG Night Live
3 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
4 – Toronto, ON – History
5 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
7 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre
8 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
9 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
11 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
13 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
14 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
15 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
17 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

