The Charlatans and Ride Announce North American Co-Headline Tour Tour Kicks Off in January





The Charlatans and Ride have announced a North American co-headline tour for 2023. Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday (Dec. 2) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of tour dates below.

The Charlatans’ last album, Different Days, came out in 2017 via BMG. The band’s Tim Burgess released a book, The Listening Party, last year via DK.

Ride’s most recent album, This Is Not a Safe Place, came out in 2019. Read our interview with Ride on the album.

The Charlatans and Ride 2023 Tour Dates:

JANUARY

30 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

31 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

FEBRUARY

2 – Boston, MA – BIG Night Live

3 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

4 – Toronto, ON – History

5 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

7 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

8 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

9 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

11 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

13 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

14 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

15 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

17 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

