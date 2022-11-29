The Charlatans and Ride Announce North American Co-Headline Tour
Tour Kicks Off in January
The Charlatans and Ride have announced a North American co-headline tour for 2023. Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday (Dec. 2) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of tour dates below.
The Charlatans’ last album, Different Days, came out in 2017 via BMG. The band’s Tim Burgess released a book, The Listening Party, last year via DK.
Ride’s most recent album, This Is Not a Safe Place, came out in 2019. Read our interview with Ride on the album.
The Charlatans and Ride 2023 Tour Dates:
JANUARY
30 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
31 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
FEBRUARY
2 – Boston, MA – BIG Night Live
3 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
4 – Toronto, ON – History
5 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
7 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre
8 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
9 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
11 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
13 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
14 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
15 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
17 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Under the Radar’s Black Friday Sale 2022 Now On – 35% Off Subscriptions and 50% Off Back Issues (News) —
- Under the Radar Announces My Favorite Movie Issue Starring Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman (News) — Sharon Van Etten, Ezra Furman, Death Cab for Cutie, Maya Hawke, Alvvays, Trent Reznor, Danny Elfman, Sufjan Stevens, John Lithgow, Fred Armisen, Johnny Marr
- Metronomy Release Deluxe Edition of “Small World,” Share Video For “J’en ai assez vu” (News) — Metronomy
- Hot Chip Share Video For “Broken,” Along With Three New Remixes (News) — Hot Chip
- The Charlatans and Ride Announce North American Co-Headline Tour (News) — The Charlatans, Ride
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.