The Chemical Brothers Share New Song “Live Again” and Announce Book They Plan to Publish Biography Paused In Cosmic Reflection





The Chemical Brothers (Ed Simmons and Tom Rowlands) have shared a new song, “Live Again,” today via Republic. It features vocals from Halo Maud and is a five minute experience of contrasting vocal lines that meld into monolithic noises and cascading rhythms. The pair also have a handful of fall tour dates planned. Check out the song followed by upcoming performances below.



The Chemical Brothers have also teamed up with author Robin Turner to publish a biography titled Paused In Cosmic Reflection. According to Pitchfork, in a press release, the band said: “Robin has been part of our extended family since 1994, turning up to our early DJ sets.When he came to us a couple of years back with the idea of a book with a great title that would join the dots between us and many of the incredible musical and visual collaborators we’ve worked with over the years, it made total sense. He wanted to tell the stories of the clubs we started out in, of how songs grew from germs of ideas into music heard all around the world, of the gigs that have grown in scale year on year, of our favourite videos and all of the live visuals that we’re so incredibly proud of.”



The band recently performed at Coachella 2023.

The Chemical Brothers Tour Dates:

July

Thu 6th Bilbao BBK Live, Bilbao, Spain

Sat 8th AMA Music Festival, Romano D‘Ezzelino, Italy

Fri 21th Electric Castle, Cluj, Romania

Sun 23th Lucca Summer Festival, Lucca, Italy

August

Fri 4th Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire, UK

Sat 12th FEST Festival, Chorzów, Poland

Fri 18th Cabaret Vert, Charleville-Mézières, France

Sat 26th Rock En Seine, Saint-Cloud, France

September

Sat 9th The Bay Series, Cardiff, UK

October

Thu 26th OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Fri 27th AO Arena, Manchester

Sat 28th First Direct Arena, Leeds

November



Wed 1st 3Arena, Dublin

Fri 3rd Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Sat 4th The O2, London

