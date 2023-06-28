 The Chemical Brothers Share New Song “Live Again” and Announce Book | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 28th, 2023  
The Chemical Brothers Share New Song “Live Again” and Announce Book

They Plan to Publish Biography Paused In Cosmic Reflection

Jun 28, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar
The Chemical Brothers (Ed Simmons and Tom Rowlands) have shared a new song, “Live Again,” today via Republic. It features vocals from Halo Maud and is a five minute experience of contrasting vocal lines that meld into monolithic noises and cascading rhythms. The pair also have a handful of fall tour dates planned. Check out the song followed by upcoming performances below.

The Chemical Brothers have also teamed up with author Robin Turner to publish a biography titled Paused In Cosmic Reflection. According to Pitchfork, in a press release, the band said: “Robin has been part of our extended family since 1994, turning up to our early DJ sets.When he came to us a couple of years back with the idea of a book with a great title that would join the dots between us and many of the incredible musical and visual collaborators we’ve worked with over the years, it made total sense. He wanted to tell the stories of the clubs we started out in, of how songs grew from germs of ideas into music heard all around the world, of the gigs that have grown in scale year on year, of our favourite videos and all of the live visuals that we’re so incredibly proud of.”

The band recently performed at Coachella 2023.

The Chemical Brothers Tour Dates:

July

Thu 6th Bilbao BBK Live, Bilbao, Spain
Sat 8th AMA Music Festival, Romano D‘Ezzelino, Italy
Fri 21th Electric Castle, Cluj, Romania
Sun 23th Lucca Summer Festival, Lucca, Italy

August

Fri 4th Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire, UK
Sat 12th FEST Festival, Chorzów, Poland
Fri 18th Cabaret Vert, Charleville-Mézières, France
Sat 26th Rock En Seine, Saint-Cloud, France
September
Sat 9th The Bay Series, Cardiff, UK

October

Thu 26th OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Fri 27th AO Arena, Manchester
Sat 28th First Direct Arena, Leeds

November

Wed 1st 3Arena, Dublin
Fri 3rd Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Sat 4th The O2, London

