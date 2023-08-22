 The Chemical Brothers Share New Song “Skipping Like a Stone” (Feat. Beck) | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023  
The Chemical Brothers Share New Song “Skipping Like a Stone” (Feat. Beck)

For That Beautiful Feeling Due Out September 8 via Republic

Aug 21, 2023 By Mark Redfern
The Chemical Brothers (Ed Simmons and Tom Rowlands) are releasing a new album, For That Beautiful Feeling, on September 8 via Republic. Now they have shared its latest single, “Skipping Like a Stone,” which features Beck. Listen below.

On October 6, The Chemical Brothers are also releasing a book entitled Paused In Cosmic Reflection.

The press release for “Skipping Like a Stone” includes this excerpt from the book where Beck discussed the electronic duo: “The Chemical Brothers have a great predilection for exploration. Their records always seem to take you to different places. They kind of sit in an unusual place between different eras of electronic music and DJ culture. It’s like they have one foot in multiple decades at the same time in a way that is utterly unique among their peers. They are rare in that they are always making stuff year in year out and amassing such a rich and impressive body of work.”

Previously The Chemical Brothers shared the album’s “Live Again,” as well as a video for the song.

For That Beautiful Feeling is the duo’s first LP since 2019’s No Geography.



