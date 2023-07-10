News

The Church Announce New Fall 2023 U.S. Tour Dates In Support of 26th Studio Album The Hypnogogue

Photography by Hugh Stewart



Australian rock band, The Church, have added a second leg to their North American tour in support of their 26th studio album The Hypnogogue, which came out in February via Communicating Vessels. In addition to the tour, The Church will be releasing a digital deluxe edition of The Hypnogogue which will include additional songs not included on the original 13-track album. Check out the added tour dates below.



“Not in my wildest dreams did I expect all the love that has been thrown at this record by the audiences and the critics,” says bassist/vocalist Steve Kilbey in a press release. “I’m excited to play a whole bunch of new places and take this incredible version of The Church to wherever folks want to hear us.”



Founded by Kilbey, the line-up is rounded out with long-time collaborator Tim Powles, drummer and producer across 17 albums since ‘94; guitarist Ian Haugformerly of Australian rock icons Powderfinger, who joined the band in 2013; and Jeffrey Cain (Remy Zero), touring multi-instrumentalist who is now a full-time member of The Church since the departure of Peter Koppes in early 2020. The band has also recruited Ashley Naylor, a long-time member of Paul Kelly’s touring band .



“I’m most excited for anyone who hasn’t heard this record and also those who have as they feel all the love and work that goes into these songs coming to life every night,” Kilbey says. “We constantly streamline and improve the music and as I go on explaining (to them and myself) the crazy and haphazard world of Eros Zeta and Sun Kim Jong [the album’s central characters] and the strange beast that is the Hypnogogue!”



The Church Tour Dates:

Sep 28 Seattle, WA Neptune Theater Oct 2 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall Oct 4 Pomona, CA The Glass House Oct 5 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl Oct 6 Chandler, AZ The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass Oct 7 Santa Fe, NM The Lesnic Oct 9 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room Oct 11 Ferndale, MI The Magic Bag Oct 12 State College, PA State Theater Oct 13 Covington, KY Madison Theatre Oct 14 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse Oct 15 Birmingham, AL Saturn Oct 17 Ponte Vedra, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Oct 18 Orlando, FL The Abbey Oct 19 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre Oct 20 Fort Lauderdale, FL Culture Room Oct 21 Fort Lauderdale, FL Culture Room Oct 23 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Room Oct 24 New Orleans, LA House of Blues Oct 26 Austin, TX Levitation Festival Oct 27 Houston, TX Heights Theater Oct 28 Dallas, TX Kessler Theater Oct 29 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theater Oct 31 Evanston, IL SPACE Nov 1 Evanston, IL SPACE



