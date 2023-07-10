 The Church Announce New Fall 2023 U.S. Tour Dates | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, July 10th, 2023  
Subscribe

The Church Announce New Fall 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

In Support of 26th Studio Album The Hypnogogue

Jul 10, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Hugh Stewart
Bookmark and Share


Australian rock band, The Church, have added a second leg to their North American tour in support of their 26th studio album The Hypnogogue, which came out in February via Communicating Vessels. In addition to the tour, The Church will be releasing a digital deluxe edition of The Hypnogogue which will include additional songs not included on the original 13-track album. Check out the added tour dates below.

“Not in my wildest dreams did I expect all the love that has been thrown at this record by the audiences and the critics,” says bassist/vocalist Steve Kilbey in a press release. “I’m excited to play a whole bunch of new places and take this incredible version of The Church to wherever folks want to hear us.”

Founded by Kilbey, the line-up is rounded out with long-time collaborator Tim Powles, drummer and producer across 17 albums since ‘94; guitarist Ian Haugformerly of Australian rock icons Powderfinger, who joined the band in 2013; and Jeffrey Cain (Remy Zero), touring multi-instrumentalist who is now a full-time member of The Church since the departure of Peter Koppes in early 2020. The band has also recruited Ashley Naylor, a long-time member of Paul Kelly’s touring band .

“I’m most excited for anyone who hasn’t heard this record and also those who have as they feel all the love and work that goes into these songs coming to life every night,” Kilbey says. “We constantly streamline and improve the music and as I go on explaining (to them and myself) the crazy and haphazard world of Eros Zeta and Sun Kim Jong [the album’s central characters] and the strange beast that is the Hypnogogue!”

Check out our review of The Hypnogouge on our website.

The Church Tour Dates:

Sep 28 Seattle, WA Neptune Theater
Oct 2 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall
Oct 4 Pomona, CA The Glass House
Oct 5 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl
Oct 6 Chandler, AZ The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass
Oct 7 Santa Fe, NM The Lesnic
Oct 9 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
Oct 11 Ferndale, MI The Magic Bag
Oct 12 State College, PA State Theater
Oct 13 Covington, KY Madison Theatre
Oct 14 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
Oct 15 Birmingham, AL Saturn
Oct 17 Ponte Vedra, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Oct 18 Orlando, FL The Abbey
Oct 19 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre
Oct 20 Fort Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
Oct 21 Fort Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
Oct 23 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Room
Oct 24 New Orleans, LA House of Blues
Oct 26 Austin, TX Levitation Festival
Oct 27 Houston, TX Heights Theater
Oct 28 Dallas, TX Kessler Theater
Oct 29 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theater
Oct 31 Evanston, IL SPACE
Nov 1 Evanston, IL SPACE


Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent