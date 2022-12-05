The Church Share New Single “C’est La Vie”
THE HYPNOGOGUE Due Out Feburary 24, 2023 via Communicating Vessels
Dec 05, 2022
Photography by Hugh Stewart
The Church have shared a new single, “C’est La Vie.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, THE HYPNOGOGUE, which will be out on February 24, 2023 via Communicating Vessels. Listen below.
The band’s Steve Kilbey elaborates on the new album in a press release, stating: “The Hypnogogue is the most prog rock thing we have ever done. We’ve also never had a concept album before. It is the most ‘teamwork record’ we have ever had. Everyone in the band is so justifiably proud of this record and everyone helped to make sure it was as good as it could be. Personally, I think it’s in our top three records.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Premiere: Pure Adult Share New Single “Hot Crusade” (News) — Pure Adult
- Caroline Polachek Announces New Album, Shares New Single “Welcome to My Island” (News) — Caroline Polachek
- Wish You Were Here: A Tribute to the Late, Great Christine Mcvie (News) — Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac
- Phoenix – Listen to Our Interview in the New Episode of Our Under the Radar Podcast (News) — Phoenix
- Premiere: GLOSSER Shares New Single “The Artist” (News) — GLOSSER
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.