The Church Share New Single “C’est La Vie” THE HYPNOGOGUE Due Out Feburary 24, 2023 via Communicating Vessels

The Church have shared a new single, “C’est La Vie.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, THE HYPNOGOGUE, which will be out on February 24, 2023 via Communicating Vessels. Listen below.

The band’s Steve Kilbey elaborates on the new album in a press release, stating: “The Hypnogogue is the most prog rock thing we have ever done. We’ve also never had a concept album before. It is the most ‘teamwork record’ we have ever had. Everyone in the band is so justifiably proud of this record and everyone helped to make sure it was as good as it could be. Personally, I think it’s in our top three records.”

