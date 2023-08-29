News

The Cranberries Announce Deluxe Reissue of “To the Faithful Departed” Includes Unreleased Demos and Outtakes and Is Due Out October 13 via Island/UMe





Irish alt-rock band The Cranberries have announced a deluxe reissue of their 1996 album, To the Faithful Departed. It features various demos, outtakes, and live recordings and is due out October 13 via Island/UMe. Check the tracklisting below.

The band’s frontwoman, Dolores O’Riordan, unexpectedly died in London in 2018. The band were working on a new album at the time of her passing and that album, the fittingly titled In the End, came out in 2019.

Alongside O’Riordan, The Cranberries’ line-up also included Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan, and Fergal Lawler. To the Faithful Departed was the band’s third album, the follow-up to the massive records that were 1993’s Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? and 1994’s No Need to Argue. It sold six million copies worldwide.

“I hadn’t heard these tracks for a long time but have spent many days over the past year or so listening intently to these songs,” says drummer Fergal Lawler in a press release. “As difficult as it was to hear Dolores’ voice, they brought back many fond memories. I was shocked at how powerful they sounded and the strong emotions that I felt as I listened.”

John Dent remastered the album at Metropolis for the reissue, which features sleeve notes by Eoin Devereux. The reissue includes demos the band recorded with producer Tim Palmer.

“When we were on tour for our second album No Need to Argue, we began discussions about recording the next album,” Lawler explains. “We had spoken to Island Records about the possibility of trying a new producer and they suggested Tim Palmer who had worked with Tears for Fears. So we decided to demo some new songs with him. We had a few days off in Paris and we recorded ‘When You’re Gone,’ ‘Free to Decide,’ and ‘I Just Shot John Lennon.’ Tim was a lovely guy and the recordings sounded great but we felt he was a little similar in style to Steven Street [who had produced the band’s previous two albums] and we wanted to try something different. We had been touring a lot and wanted more of a live sound.”

The band then decided to work with producer Bruce Fairbairn, who was known for working with hard rock bands such as Aerosmith, AC/DC, and Van Halen. “When the tour finished, we took a short break and met with Bruce and his genius engineer Mike Plotnikoff in Windmill Lane studio in Dublin,” Lawler says. “It was a very different experience for both ourselves and Bruce, he was used to working with heavy rock bands and we were used to working with Steven [Street], but it worked out really well. Bruce and Mike managed to capture that big, live sound we were looking for at that time, especially on songs like ‘Salvation,’ ‘Hollywood,’ and ‘Electric Blue’ but they also did a fantastic job on softer songs like ‘When you’re Gone,’ ‘The Rebels,’ and ‘Bosnia.’”

To the Faithful Departed (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

3CD / DIGITAL

Disc One – To the Faithful Departed – Deluxe Remaster

1. Hollywood

2. Salvation

3. When You’re Gone

4. Free To Decide

5. War Child

6. Forever Yellow Skies

7. The Rebels

8. Intermission

9. I Just Shot John Lennon

10. Electric Blue

11. I’m Still Remembering

12. Will You Remember?

13. Joe

14. Cordell

15. Bosnia

16. The Picture I View

17. Go Your Own Way



Disc Two – Unreleased Demos and Outtakes

1. When You’re Gone (Paris demo)

2. I Just Shot John Lennon (Paris demo)

3. Free To Decide (Paris demo)

4. The Rebels (Outtake)

5. Hollywood (Outtake)

6. Cordell (Early mix)

7. Bosnia (Early mix)

8. Salvation (Early mix)

9. When You’re Gone (Early mix)

10. Electric Blue (Early mix)

11. Intermission (Early mix)

12. Joe (Early mix)

13. Free To Decide (Alternate mix)



Disc Three – 1996 Free To Decide tour

1. Intermission + Forever Yellow Skies (Live in Toronto)

2. Sunday (Live in Toronto)

3. Linger (Live in Toronto)

4. The Rebels (Live in Toronto)

5. Waltzing Back (Live in Toronto)

6. I Can’t Be With You (Live in Toronto)

7. Free To Decide (Live in Detroit)

8. Dreams (Live in Detroit)

9. Hollywood (Live in Detroit)

10. Zombie (Live in Detroit)

11. Dreaming My Dreams (Live in Detroit)

12. The Icicle Melts (Live in Detroit)

13. Salvation (Live at Milton Keynes Bowl)

