The Decemberists Announce New Album, Share 19-Minute New Song “Joan in the Garden” As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again Due Out June 14 via YABB Records and Thirty Tigers

Photography by Holly Andres



The Decemberists have announced a new album, As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again, and shared a new song from it, the epic 19-minute closing track, “Joan in the Garden.” As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again is due out on June 14 via YABB Records and Thirty Tigers. Listen to “Joan in the Garden” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The Oregon-based band features frontman Colin Meloy, bassist Nate Query, keyboardist Jenny Conlee, guitarist Chris Funk, and drummer John Moen. As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again is the band’s first album in six years, the follow-up to 2018’s I’ll Be Your Girl. Meloy produced the album with Tucker Martine.

Last month the band shared the album’s opening track, “Burial Ground,” which features backing vocals from James Mercer of The Shins and was one of our Songs of the Week. They also announced some tour dates. The album also features R.E.M.’s Mike Mills.

As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again is the band’s longest album and is a double LP featuring four different thematic sides.

Meloy had this to say about “Joan in the Garden” in a press release: “‘Joan in the Garden’ has been kicking around as an idea since the I’ll Be Your Girl sessions. I got into a Joan of Arc kick after reading Lydia Yuknavitch’s beautifully batshit novel The Book of Joan. I wanted to make my own version of Joan—but the song that came was as much about the creative process as it was about the actual woman, about angelic visitation and creative visitation and the hallucinogenic quality of both.”

Read our interview with Meloy on I’ll Be Your Girl.

As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again Tracklist:

1. Burial Ground

2. Oh No!

3. The Reapers

4. Long White Veil

5. William Fitzwilliam

6. Don’t Go to the Woods

7. The Black Maria

8. All I Want Is You

9. Born to the Morning

10. America Made Me

11. Tell Me What’s on Your Mind

12. Never Satisfied

13. Joan in the Garden

The Decemberists Tour Dates:

April 30: Kingston, NY- Ulster Performing Arts Center - SOLD OUT

May 2: Boston, MA - Roadrunner

May 3: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount Theatre - SOLD OUT

May 6: Toronto, ON - Exhibition Place - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 7: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

May 8: Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

May 10: Washington DC - The Anthem

May 11: Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

May 12: Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

May 14: Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater

May 15: Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

May 17: St Louis, MO - The Pageant

May 18: Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

May 19: St Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

May 21: Chicago, IL - Salt Shed - SOLD OUT

May 22: Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theater

May 24: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

July 12: Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater^

July 13: Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

July 14: Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether - SOLD OUT

July 15: Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

July 18: San Diego, CA - Humphreys

July 19: Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater

July 20: Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

July 22: Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing

July 23: Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

July 24: Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

July 26: Missoula, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater

July 27: Spokane, WA - Spokane Pavilion

July 29: Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

July 31: Seattle, WA - Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT

August 3: Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield*

August 25: London, UK - All Points East



- co-bill w/ The Head And The Heart ^

-w/ Special Guest Ratboys unless noted with a “*”

