News

All





The Decemberists Share First New Song in Six Years, “Burial Ground,” and Announce Tour The Song Features James Mercer of The Shins; Ratboys to Open Almost All Dates

Photography by Holly Andres



The Decemberists have shared their first new song in six years, “Burial Ground.” James Mercer of The Shins provides backing vocals on the song. They have also announced some new North American tour dates for this spring and summer. Ratboys will be the opener on almost all the dates. Check out the song below, followed by the tour dates.

“‘Burial Ground’ is in that time-honored pop song tradition, a paean to hanging out in graveyards,” says Decemberists frontman Colin Meloy in a press release. “The melody hook came to me in a dream and I hummed it into my phone on waking. Most dream-songs are bad; this was the exception.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The Oregon-based band also features bassist Nate Query, keyboardist Jenny Conlee, guitarist Chris Funk, and drummer John Moen. The band’s last album was 2018’s I’ll Be Your Girl.

Read our interview with Meloy on I’ll Be Your Girl.

Ratboys’ latest album, The Window, was #1 on our Top 100 Albums of 2023 list.

The Decemberists Tour Dates:

- co-bill w/ The Head And The Heart ^

-w/ Special Guest Ratboys unless noted with a “*”



April 30: Kingston, NY- Ulster Performing Arts Center

May 2: Boston, MA - Roadrunner

May 3: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount Theatre

May 6: Toronto, ON - Exhibition Place - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 7: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

May 8: Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

May 10: Washington DC - The Anthem

May 11: Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

May 12: Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

May 14: Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater

May 15: Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

May 17: St Louis, MO - The Pageant

May 18: Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

May 19: St Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

May 21: Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

May 22: Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theater

May 24: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

July 12: Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater^

July 13: Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

July 15: Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

July 18: San Diego, CA - Humphreys

July 19: Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater

July 20: Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

July 22: Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing

July 23: Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

July 24: Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

July 26: Missoula, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater

July 27: Spokane, WA - Spokane Pavilion

July 29: Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

August 3: Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield*

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.