The Decemberists Share First New Song in Six Years, “Burial Ground,” and Announce Tour
The Song Features James Mercer of The Shins; Ratboys to Open Almost All Dates
Feb 06, 2024
Photography by Holly Andres
The Decemberists have shared their first new song in six years, “Burial Ground.” James Mercer of The Shins provides backing vocals on the song. They have also announced some new North American tour dates for this spring and summer. Ratboys will be the opener on almost all the dates. Check out the song below, followed by the tour dates.
“‘Burial Ground’ is in that time-honored pop song tradition, a paean to hanging out in graveyards,” says Decemberists frontman Colin Meloy in a press release. “The melody hook came to me in a dream and I hummed it into my phone on waking. Most dream-songs are bad; this was the exception.”
Tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
The Oregon-based band also features bassist Nate Query, keyboardist Jenny Conlee, guitarist Chris Funk, and drummer John Moen. The band’s last album was 2018’s I’ll Be Your Girl.
Read our interview with Meloy on I’ll Be Your Girl.
Ratboys’ latest album, The Window, was #1 on our Top 100 Albums of 2023 list.
The Decemberists Tour Dates:
- co-bill w/ The Head And The Heart ^
-w/ Special Guest Ratboys unless noted with a “*”
April 30: Kingston, NY- Ulster Performing Arts Center
May 2: Boston, MA - Roadrunner
May 3: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount Theatre
May 6: Toronto, ON - Exhibition Place - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
May 7: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
May 8: Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
May 10: Washington DC - The Anthem
May 11: Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
May 12: Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
May 14: Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater
May 15: Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
May 17: St Louis, MO - The Pageant
May 18: Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
May 19: St Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
May 21: Chicago, IL - Salt Shed
May 22: Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theater
May 24: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
July 12: Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater^
July 13: Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
July 15: Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether
July 18: San Diego, CA - Humphreys
July 19: Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater
July 20: Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
July 22: Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing
July 23: Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
July 24: Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater
July 26: Missoula, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater
July 27: Spokane, WA - Spokane Pavilion
July 29: Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
August 3: Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield*
