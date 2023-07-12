News

All





The Drums Announce New Album, Share New Song “Better” Jonny Due Out October 13 via ANTI-

Photography by Qiao Meng



The Drums (music project of Jonny Pierce), have announced the release of their sixth studio album Jonny and shared its latest single, “Better.” Jonny is due out October 13 via ANTI-. This record pays homage to deep-rooted childhood trauma Pierce experienced growing up in a cult-like religious community, and his personal triumphs over the impact it had on his life and relationships for years. Listen to the song below, followed by Jonny’s tracklist and cover artwork. The Drums will also embark on a summer tour, check out those dates below as well.



Jonny is a tracklist of acceptance and what it really means to overcome. It’s an ode to baring your soul to the darkest truths of your life in order to unearth a sense of true emotional liberation. It’s a love letter to Pierce’s younger selves, spanning over the different versions of himself that ultimately makes him who he is.



Of the record, Pierce says in a press release: “When I finished Jonny, I listened to it, and I heard my soul reflected back at me. It is devastating and triumphant, it is lost and found, it is confused and certain, it is wise and foolish. It is male and female, it is hard and gentle. To encapsulate ones’ whole self in an album, to honor each and every part of you—even the parts that feel at odds with each other, is to make something deeply human, and because my religion is humanism, the album becomes a sacred place for me to worship. Each feeling a different pew, each song a hymn to the human heart.”



Pierce also recently shared the Jonny tracks “Obvious,” “Plastic Envelope,” and “Protect Him Always.”

Jonny Tracklist:

1. I Want It All

2. Isolette

3. I’m Still Scared

4. Better

5. Harms

6. Little Jonny

7. Plastic Envelope

8. Protect Him Always

9. Be Gentle

10. Dying

11. Green Grass

12. Obvious

13. The Flowers

14. Teach My Body

15. Pool God

16. I Used to Want To Die

The Drums Tour Dates:

July 12, 2023 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

July 14, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine

July 15, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Area 15

July 16, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

July 17, 2023 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

July 19, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre

July 20, 2023 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

July 21, 2023 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

July 22, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

July 24, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

July 25, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

July 27, 2023 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

July 28, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

July 29, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

July 31, 2023 - Boston, MA - Royale

August 3, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

August 5, 2023 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

August 6, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

August 8, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Metro

August 9, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity

August 11, 2023 - Denver, CO - Bluebird

August 12, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Psych Lake City at Urban Lounge

August 14, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

August 15, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

August 16, 2023 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

August 18, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.