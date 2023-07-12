The Drums Announce New Album, Share New Song “Better”
Jonny Due Out October 13 via ANTI-
Jul 12, 2023
Photography by Qiao Meng
The Drums (music project of Jonny Pierce), have announced the release of their sixth studio album Jonny and shared its latest single, “Better.” Jonny is due out October 13 via ANTI-. This record pays homage to deep-rooted childhood trauma Pierce experienced growing up in a cult-like religious community, and his personal triumphs over the impact it had on his life and relationships for years. Listen to the song below, followed by Jonny’s tracklist and cover artwork. The Drums will also embark on a summer tour, check out those dates below as well.
Jonny is a tracklist of acceptance and what it really means to overcome. It’s an ode to baring your soul to the darkest truths of your life in order to unearth a sense of true emotional liberation. It’s a love letter to Pierce’s younger selves, spanning over the different versions of himself that ultimately makes him who he is.
Of the record, Pierce says in a press release: “When I finished Jonny, I listened to it, and I heard my soul reflected back at me. It is devastating and triumphant, it is lost and found, it is confused and certain, it is wise and foolish. It is male and female, it is hard and gentle. To encapsulate ones’ whole self in an album, to honor each and every part of you—even the parts that feel at odds with each other, is to make something deeply human, and because my religion is humanism, the album becomes a sacred place for me to worship. Each feeling a different pew, each song a hymn to the human heart.”
Pierce also recently shared the Jonny tracks “Obvious,” “Plastic Envelope,” and “Protect Him Always.”
Jonny Tracklist:
1. I Want It All
2. Isolette
3. I’m Still Scared
4. Better
5. Harms
6. Little Jonny
7. Plastic Envelope
8. Protect Him Always
9. Be Gentle
10. Dying
11. Green Grass
12. Obvious
13. The Flowers
14. Teach My Body
15. Pool God
16. I Used to Want To Die
The Drums Tour Dates:
July 12, 2023 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
July 14, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine
July 15, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Area 15
July 16, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
July 17, 2023 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
July 19, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre
July 20, 2023 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
July 21, 2023 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
July 22, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
July 24, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
July 25, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
July 27, 2023 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
July 28, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
July 29, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
July 31, 2023 - Boston, MA - Royale
August 3, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
August 5, 2023 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
August 6, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
August 8, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Metro
August 9, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity
August 11, 2023 - Denver, CO - Bluebird
August 12, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Psych Lake City at Urban Lounge
August 14, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
August 15, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
August 16, 2023 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
August 18, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
