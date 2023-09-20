News

The Drums Share New Song “Flowers” Jonny Due Out October 13 via ANTI-

Photography by Qiao Meng



The Drums (the project of Jonny Pierce) are releasing a new album, Jonny, on October 13 via ANTI-. Now Pierce has shared another new song from it, “Flowers.” Listen below.

Pierce had this to say about the song in a press release: “With ‘The Flowers’ I explain how slowing down and being tender saved my life and how it became the key to loving myself, building confidence in myself, and being able to love another in a meaningful way. To love from a place that isn’t desperate, but from a place that is centered, calm, and gentle and sweet.”

Pierce had this to say about the new album in a previous press release: “When I finished Jonny, I listened to it, and I heard my soul reflected back at me. It is devastating and triumphant, it is lost and found, it is confused and certain, it is wise and foolish. It is male and female, it is hard and gentle. To encapsulate ones’ whole self in an album, to honor each and every part of you—even the parts that feel at odds with each other, is to make something deeply human, and because my religion is humanism, the album becomes a sacred place for me to worship. Each feeling a different pew, each song a hymn to the human heart.”

Pierce previously shared the Jonny tracks “Obvious,” “Plastic Envelope,” “Protect Him Always,” and “Better.”

