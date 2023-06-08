The Drums Share New Song: “Obvious”
On Tour This Summer
The Drums (the project led by Jonny Pierce) have shared a new song, “Obvious.” The single is out now via ANTI-. Listen below, followed by The Drums’ upcoming summer tour dates this July and August.
Pierce had this to say about the song in a press release: “Unwavering love has shown itself to be stronger than any of my fears and self-protections. ‘Obvious’ is a joyous song about that transformative moment, of finally lifting up my head, opening my eyes, and finding steadfast love surrounding me from all angles. It’s about the realization that I’ve been loved all along, but I am just now feeling safe enough to let myself see it.”
The track follow “I Want It All,” a new song The Drums shared in April, and “Plastic Envelope” and “Protect Him Always,” two new songs The Drums shared in May. The Drums’ last album, Brutalism, came out in 2019 via ANTI-. Pierce has a new Drums album in the works.
The Drums Tour Dates:
July 12, 2023 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
July 14, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine
July 15, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Area 15
July 16, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
July 17, 2023 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
July 19, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre
July 20, 2023 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
July 21, 2023 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
July 22, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
July 24, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
July 25, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
July 27, 2023 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
July 28, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
July 29, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
July 31, 2023 - Boston, MA - Royale
August 3, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
August 5, 2023 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
August 6, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
August 8, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Metro
August 9, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity
August 11, 2023 - Denver, CO - Bluebird
August 12, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Psych Lake City at Urban Lounge
August 14, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
August 15, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
August 16, 2023 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
August 18, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Under the Radar’s Summer Sale – 20% Off Print Subscriptions and Up to 45% Off Select Back Issues (News) —
- Lifeguard Share New Song “Alarm” (Plus a Live Performance Video for the Song) (News) — Lifeguard
- The Drums Share New Song: “Obvious” (News) — The Drums
- Premiere: Milky Chance Share Early Listen to New Track “Feeling For You” (News) — Milky Chance
- Lightning Dust Share David Lynchian Video for New Song “Wrecked” (News) — Lightning Dust
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.