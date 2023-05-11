The Drums Share Two New Songs: “Plastic Envelope” and “Protect Him Always”
On Tour This Summer
May 11, 2023
Photography by Qiao Meng
The Drums (the project led by Jonny Pierce) have shared two new songs, “Plastic Envelope” and “Protect Him Always.” They are interconnected songs that play as one complete piece and have been shared via one YouTube post featuring both songs. The singles are out now via ANTI-. Listen below, followed by The Drums’ upcoming summer tour dates this July and August.
Pierce had this to say about the songs in a press release: “‘Plastic Envelope’ is about the pain that comes when your trust has been violated and the dread of not knowing if you could open your heart again the same way. The second song, ‘Protect Him Always,’ is an apology to the young boy in me, who I try my best to protect, knowing that when I get hurt, he gets hurt all over again.”
The tracks follow “I Want It All,” a new song The Drums shared in April. The Drums’ last album, Brutalism, came out in 2019 via ANTI-. Pierce has a new Drums album in the works.
The Drums Tour Dates:
July 12, 2023 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
July 14, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine
July 15, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Area 15
July 16, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
July 17, 2023 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
July 19, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre
July 20, 2023 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
July 21, 2023 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
July 22, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
July 24, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
July 25, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
July 27, 2023 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
July 28, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
July 29, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
July 31, 2023 - Boston, MA - Royale
August 3, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
August 5, 2023 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
August 6, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
August 8, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Metro
August 9, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity
August 11, 2023 - Denver, CO - Bluebird
August 12, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Psych Lake City at Urban Lounge
August 14, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
August 15, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
August 16, 2023 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
August 18, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
