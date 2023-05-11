News

The Drums Share Two New Songs: “Plastic Envelope” and “Protect Him Always” On Tour This Summer

Photography by Qiao Meng



The Drums (the project led by Jonny Pierce) have shared two new songs, “Plastic Envelope” and “Protect Him Always.” They are interconnected songs that play as one complete piece and have been shared via one YouTube post featuring both songs. The singles are out now via ANTI-. Listen below, followed by The Drums’ upcoming summer tour dates this July and August.

Pierce had this to say about the songs in a press release: “‘Plastic Envelope’ is about the pain that comes when your trust has been violated and the dread of not knowing if you could open your heart again the same way. The second song, ‘Protect Him Always,’ is an apology to the young boy in me, who I try my best to protect, knowing that when I get hurt, he gets hurt all over again.”

The tracks follow “I Want It All,” a new song The Drums shared in April. The Drums’ last album, Brutalism, came out in 2019 via ANTI-. Pierce has a new Drums album in the works.

The Drums Tour Dates:

July 12, 2023 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

July 14, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine

July 15, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Area 15

July 16, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

July 17, 2023 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

July 19, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre

July 20, 2023 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

July 21, 2023 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

July 22, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

July 24, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

July 25, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

July 27, 2023 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

July 28, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

July 29, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

July 31, 2023 - Boston, MA - Royale

August 3, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

August 5, 2023 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

August 6, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

August 8, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Metro

August 9, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity

August 11, 2023 - Denver, CO - Bluebird

August 12, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Psych Lake City at Urban Lounge

August 14, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

August 15, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

August 16, 2023 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

August 18, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

