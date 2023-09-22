News

The Faux Faux Releases New Single “I Better Run” Out via Holy Ghosts on September 22nd 2023

Photography by Sinead Ferguson



The Faux Faux aka Faith Vern from UK Manchester PINS releases her new single “I Better Run” on 22nd September 2023 - following on from the swaggering “Cold Hearted Woman” ( Drowned In Sound Singles Club.)

Vern describes the single thus “It’s all very well falling in love, but what about after that, what about later down the line? “I Better Run” is a tale of love, imperfections et al. It isn’t a break up song, quite the opposite, it’s about holding it all together both literally and mentally.”

As a founding member of Manchester’s band PINS, Faith has played main stages of festivals like Reading & Leeds, had Maxine Peake read her poetry, heard her music used on adverts for Samsung Mobile, Ebay, Netflix Shows and Apple TV series. She has also collaborated with punk legend Iggy Pop.

Live Shows

5th October Hyde Park Book Club - Leeds*

7th October Sidney & Matilda - Sheffield*

12th October - Beyond the Music Festival - Manchester

20th October The Eagle Inn - Salford*

22nd October - Future Yard - Birkenhead*

* Supporting Honeyblood

