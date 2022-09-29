News

The Flaming Lips Announce 20th Anniversary Reissue of “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots” Due Out November 25 via Warner

Photography by Blake Studdard



The Flaming Lips have announced a deluxe edition box set reissue of their album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots to commemorate its 20th anniversary. The set, which contains over 50 songs, includes B-sides, demos, remixes, radio sessions, two concerts, and more. It will be available on digital and as a 6-CD box set on November 25 via Warner, subsequently being given a vinyl release on April 14, 2023. View the full reissue tracklist below.

The Flaming Lips’ most recent studio album, American Head, came out in 2020 via Warner and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Listen to our recent podcast interview with The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne, along with our bonus episode which features more from the interview.

Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition track list:

6 CD Box Set

CD 1: Original Album, plus demos

1. Fight Test

2. One More Robot/Sympathy 3000-21

3. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Part 1

4. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Part 2

5. In The Morning Of The Magicians

6. Ego Tripping At The Gates of Hell

7. Are You A Hypnotist

8. It’s Summertime

9. Do You Realize??

10. All We Have Is Now

11. Approaching Pavonis Mons By Balloon

12. All My Life - Morning Of The Magicians (Demo)

13. Ego Tripping Part 2 or 3 (Demo)

14. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Demo)

15. Hypnotist: Early Version (Demo)

16. Epic Systems Delirium (Demo)

17. In The Morning Of The Magicians (Demo)

18. Do You Realize?? (1st Chords Wayne) (Demo)

19. Do You Realize?? (Steven New Part) (Demo)

CD 2 - Fight Test and Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell EPs

Fight Test EP:

1. Fight Test

2. Can’t Get You Out Of My Head (Live on KEXP)

3. The Golden Age (Live on CD 101)

4. Knives Out (Live on KCRW)

5. Do You Realize?? (Scott Hardkiss Remix)

6. The Strange Design of Conscience

7. Thank You Jack White (For The Fiber-Optic Jesus That You Gave Me)

Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell EP:

8. Assassination Of The Sun

9. I’m a Fly in a Sunbeam (Following the Funeral Procession of a Stranger)

10. Sunship Balloons

11. Do You Realize?? (T.P.S. Remix)

12. Ego Tripping (Ego in Acceleration) (Jason Bentley Remix)

13. Ego Tripping (Self Admiration with Blow-up Mix)

14. A Change at Christmas (Say It Isn’t So)

15. Ego Tripping at The Gates of Hell (Utah Saints Remix)

CD 3 - Non-LP+

1. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Japanese Language Version From The Japanese Edition of Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots)

2. SpongeBob & Patrick Confront The Psychic Wall Of Energy (From The Spongebob SquarePants Movie)

3. Seven Nation Army (from LateNightTales: The Flaming Lips)

4. Go (Sparklehorse with The Flaming Lips) (Alternate Version From The Flaming Lips Archives)

5. Do You Realize?? (Live on CD 101)

6. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (AOL Session)

7. Waitin’ For A Superman (Live on WXPN)

8. In The Morning Of The Magicians (Live on KCRW)

9. White Christmas (Live on WXPN)

10. The Golden Path (The Chemical Brothers, feat. The Flaming Lips)

11. If I Go Mad/Funeral In My Head (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 1)

12. Syrtis Major (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 1)

13. Up Above The Daily Hum (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 2)

14. Xanthe Terra (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 2)

15. The Deterioration Of The Fight Or Flight Response (B-Side of Fight Test UK CD 1)

16. Fight Test (Live on WXRT, May 2nd, 2003)

17. Duck Dodgers Theme (Duck Dodgers Demo: With Wayne Scratch Vocal)

18. I Know I’ve Got To Make That Dream The Real Thing (demo)

19. Do You Realize?? (Instrumental)

20. Fight Test: Primitive Demo With Helium Voice (B-Side of Fight Test UK CD 2)

CD 4 - Radio Sessions

1. Suspicious Minds (Live on Cover-ed)

2. Assassination Of The Sun (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Maida Vale Session July 2002)

3. Can’t Get You Out Of My Head (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Maida Vale Session July 2002)

4. Do You Realize?? (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Maida Vale Session July 2002)

5. One More Robot (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Maida Vale Session July 2002)

6. Do You Realize?? (Live on KEXP) (August 5, 2002)

7. One More Robot (Live on KEXP) (August 5, 2002)

8. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Live on KEXP) (August 5, 2002)

9. Do You Realize?? (Live on XFM) (July 11, 2002)

10. One More Robot (Live on XFM) (July 11, 2002)

11. Can’t Get You Out Of My Head (Live on XFM) (July 11, 2002)

12. Fight Test (Live on XFM) (June 26, 2003)

13. Thank You Jack White (Live on XFM) (June 26, 2003)

14. Breathe (Live on XFM) (June 26, 2003)

15. Ego Tripping At The Gates of Hell (Live on XFM, November 11th, 2003)

16. Sunship Balloons (Live on XFM, November 11th, 2003)

17. Ego Tripping At The Gates of Hell (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Oct 31, 2003 Janice Long Show)

18. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Oct 31, 2003 Janice Long Show)

19. Sunship Balloons (Live on BBC Radio 1) (Oct 31, 2003 Janice Long Show)

CD 5 - Live 2002+: Radio Broadcast WBOS (Live at the Paradise Lounge, Boston, October 27 2002), plus Yoshimi Demo

1. Introduction

2. The Golden Age

3. Wayne Intro 1

4. Lucifer Sam

5. Wayne Intro 2

6. Do You Realize??

7. Wayne Intro 3

8. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots

9. Wayne Intro 4

10. Fight Test Intro

11. Fight Test

12. Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream (Demo)

CD 6 - Live 2003: Radio Broadcast BBC (Live at The Forum, London, UK, January 22, 2003)

1. Introduction

2. Race For The Prize

3. Fight Test

4. Lucifer Sam

5. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots

6. Lightning Strikes The Postman

7. In The Morning Of The Magicians

8. Happy Birthday

9. She Don’t Use Jelly

10. All We Have Is Now

11. Do You Realize??

12. Waitin’ For A Superman

13. A Spoonful Weighs A Ton

14. What Is The Light?

15. The Observer (Fade Out)

5 LP Vinyl Box Set

LP 1 - Original Album

Side 1

1. Fight Test

2. One More Robot/Sympathy 3000-21

3. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Part 1

4. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Part 2

5. In The Morning Of The Magicians

Side 2

Ego Tripping At The Gates of Hell Are You A Hypnotist It’s Summertime Do You Realize?? All We Have Is Now Approaching Pavonis Mons By Balloon

LP 2 - Demos+

Side 3

Side 4

All My Life - Morning Of The Magicians (Demo) Ego Tripping Part 2 or 3 (Demo) Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Demo) Hypnotist: Early Version (Demo) Epic Systems Delirium (Demo) In The Morning Of The Magicians (Demo)

Do You Realize?? 1st Chords Wayne (Demo) Do You Realize?? Steven New Part (Demo) Fight Test: Primitive Demo With Helium Voice If I Go Mad/Funeral In My Head (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 1) Syrtis Major (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 1)

LP 3 - Non-LP+

Side 5

Side 6

Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Japanese Version) SpongeBob & Patrick Confront The Psychic Wall Of Energy (From The Spongebob SquarePants Movie) Seven Nation Army (From LateNightTales: The Flaming Lips) Go (Sparklehorse with The Flaming Lips) (Alternate Version From the Flaming Lips Archives) The Deterioration Of The Fight Or Flight Response (B-Side of Fight Test UK CD 1) Fight Test (Live on WXRT)

Do You Realize?? (Live on CD 101) Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (AOL Session) Waitin’ For A Superman (Live on WXPN) In The Morning Of The Magicians (Live on KCRW) White Christmas (Live on WXPN) The Golden Path (The Chemical Brothers, feat. The Flaming Lips)

LP 4 - Radio Sessions

Side 7

Side 8

Suspicious Minds (Live on Cover-ed) Assassination Of The Sun (Live on BBC Radio 1) Maida Vale Session July 2002 Can’t Get You Out Of My Head (Live on BBC Radio 1) Maida Vale Session July 2002 Do You Realize?? (Live on BBC Radio 1) Maida Vale Session July 2002 One More Robot (Live on BBC Radio 1) Maida Vale Session July 2002

Do You Realize?? (Live on KEXP) Aug 5, 2002 One More Robot (Live on KEXP) Aug 5, 2002 Can’t Get You Out Of My Head (Live on KEXP) Aug 5, 2002 Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Live on KEXP) Aug 5, 2002 Breathe (Live on XFM) June 26 2003 Ego Tripping At The Gates of Hell (Live on XFM) Nov 11, 2003 Sunship Balloons (Live on XFM) Nov 11, 2003

LP 5 - Radio Sessions+

Side 9

Fight Test (Live on XFM) June 26 2003 Thank You Jack White (Live on XFM) June 26 2003 Do You Realize?? (Live on XFM) July 11, 2002 One More Robot (Live on XFM) July 11, 2002 Can’t Get You Out Of My Head (Live on XFM) July 11, 2002

Side 10

1. Ego Tripping At The Gates of Hell (Live on BBC Radio 1) Oct 31, 2003 BBC Janice Long Show

2. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Live on BBC Radio 1) Oct 31, 2003 BBC Janice Long Show

3. Sunship Balloons (Live on BBC Radio 1) Oct 31, 2003 BBC Janice Long Show

4. Up Above The Daily Hum (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 2)

5. Xanthe Terra (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 2)

