The Flaming Lips Announce Career-Spanning West Coast Tour Dates Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Photography by Blake Studdard



The Flaming Lips have announced a set of West Coast tour dates, where they will perform a career-spanning setlist. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Dec. 9) at 10 a.m. local time. View a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

The Flaming Lips’ most recent studio album, American Head, came out in 2020 via Warner and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Listen to our recent podcast interview with The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne, along with our bonus episode which features more from the interview.

The Flaming Lips 2023 Tour Dates:

February 28 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

March 1 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

March 3 Stateline, NV Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

March 4 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

March 6 Del Mar, CA The Sound - Del Mar Fairgrounds

March 7 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

March 9 Santa Barbara, CA Arlington Theatre

April 28 London, UK Eventim Apollo

May 05 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed

May 05-May 07 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival

May 25 Washington, DC The Anthem

