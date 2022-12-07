The Flaming Lips Announce Career-Spanning West Coast Tour Dates
Tickets Go On Sale This Friday
Dec 07, 2022
Photography by Blake Studdard
The Flaming Lips have announced a set of West Coast tour dates, where they will perform a career-spanning setlist. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Dec. 9) at 10 a.m. local time. View a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
The Flaming Lips’ most recent studio album, American Head, came out in 2020 via Warner and was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.
Listen to our recent podcast interview with The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne, along with our bonus episode which features more from the interview.
The Flaming Lips 2023 Tour Dates:
February 28 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
March 1 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
March 3 Stateline, NV Harrah’s Lake Tahoe
March 4 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl
March 6 Del Mar, CA The Sound - Del Mar Fairgrounds
March 7 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
March 9 Santa Barbara, CA Arlington Theatre
April 28 London, UK Eventim Apollo
May 05 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed
May 05-May 07 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival
May 25 Washington, DC The Anthem
