The Go! Team Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video For Lead Single “Divebomb” Get Up Sequences Part Two Due Out February 3, 2023 via Memphis Industries

Photography by David Richardson



England’s The Go! Team have announced the release of a new album, Get Up Sequences Part Two, which will be out on February 3, 2023 via Memphis Industries. They have also announced a tour in support of the album and have shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Divebomb,” which features Detroit rapper IndigoYaj. View the video along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a full list of tour dates below.

The Go! Team’s Ian Parton elaborates on the new single in a press release: “Protest songs have always been a balancing act. If you’re too sledgehammer it’s cringey, like the Scorpions’ ‘Winds of Change’ or something, but at the same time given the stuff they’re trying to pull with abortion rights it feels weird to ignore it.”

Parton adds, regarding the album: “Get Up Sequences Part Two is an international patchwork. A global fruit salad. A United Nations of Sound”

The Go! Team’s previous album, Get Up Sequences Part One, came out last year via Memphis Industries.

Get Up Sequences Part Two Tracklist:

1. Look Away, Look Away

2. Divebomb

3. Getting To Know (All The Ways We’re Wrong For Each Other)

4. Stay and Ask Me In a Different Way

5. The Me Frequency

6. Whammy-O

7. But We Keep On Trying

8. Sock It To Me

9. Going Nowhere

10. Gemini

11. Train Song

12. Baby

The Go! Team 2023 Tour Dates:

3rd March, Cambridge, Junction

4th March, Southampton, Engine Rooms

5th March, Margate, Dreamland

9th March, Reading, Sub 89

10th March, Newcastle, Boiler Shop

11th March, Birmingham, The Mill

12th March, Bristol, The Fleece

16th March, Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

17th March, Sheffield, Leadmill

18th March, Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms

19th March, Glasgow, SWG3

25th March, Manchester, Gorilla

36h March, Leeds, Brudenell

31st March, London, Lafayette

1st April, Brighton, Chalk

