The Go! Team Share Video For New Single “Look Away, Look Away” (Feat. Star Feminine Band) Get Up Sequences Part Two Due Out February 3, 2023 via Memphis Industries

Photography by David Richardson



England’s The Go! Team have shared a video for their new single, “Look Away, Look Away,” featuring Star Feminine Band. It is the latest release from The Go! Team’s forthcoming album, Get Up Sequences Part Two, which will be out on February 3, 2023 via Memphis Industries. View below.

The Go! Team’s Ian Parton states in a press release: “:I had heard about a really interesting group from Benin called the Star Feminine Band. They’re a group of girls between the ages of 12 and 19, and were formed by the father of two of the girls in the group who was hoping to inspire change in the way women and girls were treated in Benin. He founded a free music school for girls with the help of the local government, which is where the Star Feminine Band was born. I got in touch and a day later we were on Zoom with me in Brighton and the band in Natitingou in Benin. A month later a team traveled from the capital of Benin to their hometown with a mobile sound recording setup to record their vocals, with the lyrics written by the band in French. They gave it a charging, all-out gang vocal that I wasn’t expecting but really love.”

The Star Feminine Band added: “The Go! Team and Star Feminine Band talk to those who are discouraged. Get up! No foolish trade, no laziness!”

Upon announcement of the new album, The Go! Team shared its lead single, “Divebomb,” which features Detroit rapper IndigoYaj and was one of our Songs of the Week.

The Go! Team’s previous album, Get Up Sequences Part One, came out last year via Memphis Industries.

