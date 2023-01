The Go! Team Share Video for New Song “Gemini”

News

England’s The Go! Team are releasing a new album, Get Up Sequences Part Two, on February 3 via Memphis Industries. Now they have shared its fourth single, “Gemini,” via a music video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.

The song is inspired by Nikki Giovanni’s poem “Ego Tripping.”

“I love the way her swagger is elevated to the supernatural and the impossible,” says The Go! Team’s Ian Parton.

Vocalist Ninja adds that the song is “a sparkling, cheeky starburst in the winter sun. Gets your neck poppin’ and hips shimmying. I’m a Libra, by the way.”

Upon announcement of the new album, The Go! Team shared its lead single, “Divebomb,” which features Detroit rapper IndigoYaj and was one of our Songs of the Week. In October the band shared the album’s second single, “Look Away, Look Away,” which featured Star Feminine Band. Then they shared the album’s third single, “Whammy O,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

The Go! Team’s previous album, Get Up Sequences Part One, came out last year via Memphis Industries.

The Go! Team 2023 UK Tour Dates:

03 March – Cambridge, Junction

04 March – Southampton, Engine Rooms

05 March – Margate, Dreamland

09 March – Reading, Sub 89

10 March – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

11 March – Birmingham, The Mill

12 March – Bristol, The Fleece

16 March – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

17 March – Sheffield, Leadmill

18 March – Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms

19 March – Glasgow, SWG3

25 March – Manchester, Gorilla

26 March – Leeds, Brudenell

31 March – London, Lafayette

01 April – Brighton, Chalk

