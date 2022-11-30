News

The Go! Team Share Video for New Song “Whammy O” Get Up Sequences Part Two Due Out February 3, 2023 via Memphis Industries

Photography by David Richardson



England’s The Go! Team are releasing a new album, Get Up Sequences Part Two, on February 3, 2023 via Memphis Industries. Now they have shared another song from it, “Whammy O,” via an amusing video that cuts together a slew of vintage TV clips. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Upon announcement of the new album, The Go! Team shared its lead single, “Divebomb,” which features Detroit rapper IndigoYaj and was one of our Songs of the Week. In October the band shared the album’s second single, “Look Away, Look Away,” which featured Star Feminine Band.

The Go! Team’s previous album, Get Up Sequences Part One, came out last year via Memphis Industries.

The Go! Team 2023 UK Tour Dates:

03 March – Cambridge, Junction

04 March – Southampton, Engine Rooms

05 March – Margate, Dreamland

09 March – Reading, Sub 89

10 March – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

11 March – Birmingham, The Mill

12 March – Bristol, The Fleece

16 March – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

17 March – Sheffield, Leadmill

18 March – Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms

19 March – Glasgow, SWG3

25 March – Manchester, Gorilla

26 March – Leeds, Brudenell

31 March – London, Lafayette

01 April – Brighton, Chalk

