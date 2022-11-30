The Go! Team Share Video for New Song “Whammy O”
Get Up Sequences Part Two Due Out February 3, 2023 via Memphis Industries
Nov 30, 2022
Photography by David Richardson
England’s The Go! Team are releasing a new album, Get Up Sequences Part Two, on February 3, 2023 via Memphis Industries. Now they have shared another song from it, “Whammy O,” via an amusing video that cuts together a slew of vintage TV clips. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.
Upon announcement of the new album, The Go! Team shared its lead single, “Divebomb,” which features Detroit rapper IndigoYaj and was one of our Songs of the Week. In October the band shared the album’s second single, “Look Away, Look Away,” which featured Star Feminine Band.
The Go! Team’s previous album, Get Up Sequences Part One, came out last year via Memphis Industries.
The Go! Team 2023 UK Tour Dates:
03 March – Cambridge, Junction
04 March – Southampton, Engine Rooms
05 March – Margate, Dreamland
09 March – Reading, Sub 89
10 March – Newcastle, Boiler Shop
11 March – Birmingham, The Mill
12 March – Bristol, The Fleece
16 March – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
17 March – Sheffield, Leadmill
18 March – Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms
19 March – Glasgow, SWG3
25 March – Manchester, Gorilla
26 March – Leeds, Brudenell
31 March – London, Lafayette
01 April – Brighton, Chalk
