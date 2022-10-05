News

The Golden Dregs Announces New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “American Airlines” On Grace & Dignity Due Out February 10, 2023 via 4AD

Photography by Dinomoves & AJ



The Golden Dregs (aka Benjamin Woods) has announced the release of a new album, On Grace & Dignity, which will be out on February 10, 2023 via 4AD. Woods has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “American Airlines.” View the Dinomoves-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The Golden Dregs’ previous album, Hope Is For the Hopeless, came out in 2019.

On Grace & Dignity Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. American Airlines

3. How It Starts

4. Before We Fell From Grace

5. Not Even the Rain

6. Eulogy

7. Josephine

8. Vista

9. Sundown Lake

10. Beyond Reasonable Doubt

