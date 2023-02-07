News

The Golden Dregs Shares New Graham Green-Inspired Song “Vista” On Grace & Dignity Due Out This Friday via 4AD

Photography by Dinomoves and AJ



England’s The Golden Dregs (the project of Benjamin Woods) is releasing a new album, On Grace & Dignity, on February 10 via 4AD. Now Woods has shared the album’s fourth and final pre-release single, “Vista.” The Graham Green short story The Destructors inspired the song. Listen below, followed by The Golden Dregs’ upcoming tour dates.

Upon announcement of the new album in October, Woods shared its first single “American Airlines,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in November The Golden Dregs shared the album’s second single, “Sundown Lake,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then in January the album’s third single, “Before We Fell From Grace,” was shared via a music video.

The Golden Dregs’ previous album, Hope Is For the Hopeless, came out in 2019.

The Golden Dregs Tour Dates:

UK In-Store Tour (Free Entry):

Feb 10 – Brighton, UK, Resident (Solo)

Feb 11 – Totnes, UK, Drift (Lunchtime)

Feb 11 – Falmouth, UK, The Cornish Bank w/ Jam Records (Evening)

Feb 12 – Bristol, UK, Rough Trade (Solo)

Feb 13 – Nottingham, UK, Rough Trade (Solo)

Tues 14 – Oxford, UK, Truck (Solo)

Feb 15 – Southsea, UK, Pie & Vinyl (Solo)

Feb 16 – London, UK, Rough Trade East (Solo)

Fundraiser Shows:

February 23 – LONDON, GB, Polgras Village Summer Fete @ SET Social

March 1 – LONDON, GB, ‘VISCIOUS!’ @ Moth Club

Tour Dates:

U.S.

March 8 – BROOKLYN, NY, USA, Baby’s All Right

March 13-18 – AUSTIN, TX, USA, SXSW

March 23 – LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, Gold Diggers*

March 24-25 – BOISE, ID, Treefort Music Festival

* = w/ Julian Klincewicz

EU/UK

April 6 – LONDON, UK, Village Underground

April 13 – Lille, FRANCE, Le Grande Mix

April 14 – Paris, FRANCE, Hasard Ludique

April 15 – Rotterdam, NETHERLANDS, Motel Mozaique Festival

April 17 – Brussels, BELGIUM, AB Club

April 19 – Copenhagen, DENMARK, Loppen

April 20 – Oslo, NORWAY, Krøsset

April 21 – Stockholm, SWEDEN, Kristallen @ Sodra Teatern

April 23 – Hamburg, GERMANY, Molotow

April 24 – Cologne, GERMANY, Bumann & Sohn

April 25 – Berlin, GERMANY, Urban Spree

May 5 – MARGATE, Great Britain, Elsewhere

May 6 – BRIGHTON, Great Britain, Green Door Store

May 8 – BRISTOL, Great Britain, The Louisiana

May 9 – BIRMINGHAM, Great Britain Hare & Hounds

May 10 – MANCHESTER, Great Britain, Yes Pink Room

May 13 – DUBLIN, IRELAND, Workman’s Club

May 14 – GALWAY, IRELAND, Roisin Dubh

May 16 – GLASGOW, Great Britain, Mono

May 17 – NEWCASTLE, Great Britain, Cluny 2

May 18 – LEEDS, Great Britain, Brudenell Social Club

May 20 – Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS, London Calling @ Paradiso

Aug 3-5 – Haldern, GERMANY, Haldern Pop Festival

