 The Golden Dregs Shares New Single “Sundown Lake” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, November 17th, 2022  
Subscribe

The Golden Dregs Shares New Single “Sundown Lake”

On Grace & Dignity Due Out February 10, 2023 via 4AD

Nov 17, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Dinomoves & AJ
Bookmark and Share


The Golden Dregs (aka Benjamin Woods) has shared a new single, “Sundown Lake.” It is the latest release from Woods’ forthcoming album, On Grace & Dignity, which will be out on February 10, 2023 via 4AD. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the new album in October, Woods shared the single “American Airlines,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

The Golden Dregs’ previous album, Hope Is For the Hopeless, came out in 2019.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent