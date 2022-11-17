News

The Golden Dregs Shares New Single “Sundown Lake” On Grace & Dignity Due Out February 10, 2023 via 4AD

Photography by Dinomoves & AJ



The Golden Dregs (aka Benjamin Woods) has shared a new single, “Sundown Lake.” It is the latest release from Woods’ forthcoming album, On Grace & Dignity, which will be out on February 10, 2023 via 4AD. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the new album in October, Woods shared the single “American Airlines,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

The Golden Dregs’ previous album, Hope Is For the Hopeless, came out in 2019.

