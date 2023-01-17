 The Golden Dregs Shares Video for New Song “Before We Fell From Grace” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, January 17th, 2023  
The Golden Dregs Shares Video for New Song “Before We Fell From Grace”

On Grace & Dignity Due Out February 10 via 4AD

Jan 17, 2023 By Mark Redfern
The Golden Dregs (aka Benjamin Woods) is releasing a new album, On Grace & Dignity, on February 10 via 4AD. Now he has shared the album’s third single, “Before We Fell From Grace,” via a music video. Joe Wheatley directed the black & white video. Watch it below, followed by The Golden Dregs’ upcoming tour dates.

Upon announcement of the new album in October, Woods shared its first single “American Airlines,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in November he shared the album’s second single, “Sundown Lake,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

The Golden Dregs’ previous album, Hope Is For the Hopeless, came out in 2019.

The Golden Dregs Tour Dates:

UK In-Store Tour (Free Entry):

Feb 10 – Brighton, UK, Resident (Solo)
Feb 11 – Totnes, UK, Drift (Lunchtime)
Feb 11 – Falmouth, UK, The Cornish Bank w/ Jam Records (Evening)
Feb 12 – Bristol, UK, Rough Trade (Solo)
Feb 13 – Nottingham, UK, Rough Trade (Solo)
Tues 14 – Oxford, UK, Truck (Solo)
Feb 15 – Southsea, UK, Pie & Vinyl (Solo)
Feb 16 – London, UK, Rough Trade East (Solo)

Tour Dates:

U.S.

March 8 – BROOKLYN, NY, USA, Baby’s All Right
March 13-18 – AUSTIN, TX, USA, SXSW
March 23 – LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, Gold Diggers*
March 24-25 – BOISE, ID, Treefort Music Festival

* = w/ Julian Klincewicz

EU/UK

April 6 – LONDON, UK, Village Underground
April 13 – Lille, FRANCE, Le Grande Mix
April 14 – Paris, FRANCE, Hasard Ludique
April 15 – Rotterdam, NETHERLANDS, Motel Mozaique Festival
April 17 – Brussels, BELGIUM, AB Club
April 19 – Copenhagen, DENMARK, Loppen
April 20 – Oslo, NORWAY, Krøsset
April 21 – Stockholm, SWEDEN, Kristallen @ Sodra Teatern
April 23 – Hamburg, GERMANY, Molotow
April 24 – Cologne, GERMANY, Bumann & Sohn
April 25 – Berlin, GERMANY, Urban Spree
May 5 – MARGATE, Great Britain, Elsewhere
May 6 – BRIGHTON, Great Britain, Green Door Store
May 8 – BRISTOL, Great Britain, The Louisiana
May 9 – BIRMINGHAM, Great Britain Hare & Hounds
May 10 – MANCHESTER, Great Britain, Yes Pink Room
May 13 – DUBLIN, IRELAND, Workman’s Club
May 14 – GALWAY, IRELAND, Roisin Dubh
May 16 – GLASGOW, Great Britain, Mono
May 17 – NEWCASTLE, Great Britain, Cluny 2
May 18 – LEEDS, Great Britain, Brudenell Social Club
May 20 – Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS, London Calling @ Paradiso
Aug 3-5 – Haldern, GERMANY, Haldern Pop Festival

