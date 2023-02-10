News

The Hold Steady Share New Song “Sixers” The Price of Progress Due Out March 31 via Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers

Photography by Shervin Lainez



The Hold Steady are releasing a new album, The Price of Progress, on March 31 on the band’s own label, Positive Jams, via Thirty Tigers. Now they have shared its second single, “Sixers.” Listen below.

Frontman Craig Finn had this to say about the song via the band’s Twitter: “This song had it’s origins back in the pandemic. I was staying in a building that housed a lot of young professionals and I came up with a story about two of them trying to make a connection. In the end, they find it’s just not there.”

Previously The Hold Steady shared the album’s first single, “Sideways Skull,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Longtime collaborator Josh Kaufman produced The Price of Progress, which was recorded at The Clubhouse in Rhinebeck, NY, and mixed by D. James Goodwin. The cover art features photos by Minneapolis-based photographer Alec Soth.

A previous press release described the new album as such: “The Price of Progress stands as their most sonically expansive record thus far, while also remaining unmistakably The Hold Steady showcasing narrative rock ‘n’ roll tales of ordinary people struggling and surviving in a modern world.”

Finn added: “These are some of the most cinematic songs in The Hold Steady catalog, and the record was a joy to make. I feel like we went somewhere we haven’t before, which is a very exciting thing for a band that is two decades into our career.”

The band’s last album was 2021’s Open Door Policy. In 2022, Finn released a new solo album, A Legacy of Rentals.

