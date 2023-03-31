News

The Hold Steady – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It The Price of Progress Out Now via Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers

Photography by Shervin Lainez



The Hold Steady have released a new album, The Price of Progress, today on the band’s own label, Positive Jams, via Thirty Tigers. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing here and read our review of it. Stream the album below and read our review, which we posted today, here.

Previously The Hold Steady shared the album’s first single, “Sideways Skull,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they its shared its second single, “Sixers.” “Understudies” was the album’s third single.

Longtime collaborator Josh Kaufman produced The Price of Progress, which was recorded at The Clubhouse in Rhinebeck, NY, and mixed by D. James Goodwin. The cover art features photos by Minneapolis-based photographer Alec Soth.

A previous press release described the new album as such: “The Price of Progress stands as their most sonically expansive record thus far, while also remaining unmistakably The Hold Steady showcasing narrative rock ‘n’ roll tales of ordinary people struggling and surviving in a modern world.”

Frontman Craig Finn added: “These are some of the most cinematic songs in The Hold Steady catalog, and the record was a joy to make. I feel like we went somewhere we haven’t before, which is a very exciting thing for a band that is two decades into our career.”

The band’s last album was 2021’s Open Door Policy. In 2022, Finn released a new solo album, A Legacy of Rentals.

<a href="https://theholdsteady.bandcamp.com/album/the-price-of-progress">The Price of Progress by The Hold Steady</a>

