The Japanese House Shares New Song “One for Sorrow, two for Joni Jones” (Plus Live Video) In the End It Always Does Due Out June 30 via Dirty Hit

Photography by Jay Seba



Dream pop musician, The Japanese House (aka Amber Bain), is releasing her second studio album, In the End It Always Does, on June 30 via Dirty Hit. Now she has shared another song from it, the closing track, “One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones,” as well as a live performance video for the song. Last week, The Japanese House has also announced some fall tour dates in North America. Beow, check out the new song and live video, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, and upcoming tour dates.

“One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones” was written with MUNA’s Katie Gavin and co-produced by Bain and producer Chloe Kraemer (Rex Orange County, Lava La Rue, Glass Animals). Bain describes the making of this album as “life changing” due to the unspoken, shared understanding between marginalized genders in a creative space. The song is named after Bain’s dog, who is in turn named after Joni Mitchell.

On the song, Bain says in a press release: “This is my favorite song, and I wrote it as a piece ages ago when I was playing the piano and [producer] Chloe would record me playing the piano loads with my dog on my lap. We sat on the music for ages then Katie from MUNA came down to the studio and put the rambling lyrics over music in a Joni Mitchell kind of way. I’m trying to encapsulate that feeling, a sort of ode to that feeling when Emma Thompson stands there and cries when she’s holding the CD in Love Actually. The lyrics are about the confirmation that my relationship was dead, and it’s the only song I’ve ever cried during the vocal take which has never happened before.”

Bain’s music, which usually perpetuates heavy complexities of heartbreak, sexuality, and trauma, has been embodied once more, as she sings lyrics of how, “No one’s ever gonna love me like this dog/ In my lap.”

Previously she shared three other singles from In the End It Always Does: “Sunshine Baby” (featuring the vocals of The 1975’s Matty Healy), “Sad to Breathe,” and “Boyhood.”

In the End It Always Does Tracklist:

1. Spot Dog

2. Touching Yourself

3. Sad to Breathe

4. Over There

5. Morning Pages

6. Boyhood

7. Indexical reminder of a morning well spent

8. Friends

9. Sunshine Baby

10. Baby goes again

11. You always get what you want

12. One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones

The Japanese House Tour Dates:

North America:

November 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

November 2 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

November 4 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

November 6 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

November 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

November 8 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

November 10 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s

November 11 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

November 12 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

November 14 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

November 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

November 17 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

November 18 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

November 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

November 21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

November 23 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

November 24 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

November 25 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

November 27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Salt Lake City Union Pacific Depot

November 28 - Denver, CO @Summit Music Hall

November 30 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

December 1 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

December 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fineline

December 3 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

December 5 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

December 6 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

December 8 - Montréal, QC @ Studio TD

December 9 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground - The Ballroom

December 10 - Boston, MA @ Royale

U.K:

June 29 - Kingston @ St John’s Church (Banquet Records)

June 30 - London @ XOYO (Rough Trade)

July 2 - London @ Finsbury Park (w/ The 1975)

October 12 - Glasgow @ SWG3

October 14 – Newcastle @ Upon-Tyne - Newcastle University

October 15 - Manchester @ New Century

October 16 - Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms

October 18 - Bristol @ The Trinity Centre

October 19 - Oxford @ O2 Academy Oxford

October 20 – Southampton @ 1865

October 22 - Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham

October 23 - London @ Outernet

October 24 – Brighton @ CHALK

