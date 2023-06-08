The Japanese House Shares New Song “One for Sorrow, two for Joni Jones” (Plus Live Video)
In the End It Always Does Due Out June 30 via Dirty Hit
Jun 08, 2023
Photography by Jay Seba
Dream pop musician, The Japanese House (aka Amber Bain), is releasing her second studio album, In the End It Always Does, on June 30 via Dirty Hit. Now she has shared another song from it, the closing track, “One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones,” as well as a live performance video for the song. Last week, The Japanese House has also announced some fall tour dates in North America. Beow, check out the new song and live video, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, and upcoming tour dates.
“One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones” was written with MUNA’s Katie Gavin and co-produced by Bain and producer Chloe Kraemer (Rex Orange County, Lava La Rue, Glass Animals). Bain describes the making of this album as “life changing” due to the unspoken, shared understanding between marginalized genders in a creative space. The song is named after Bain’s dog, who is in turn named after Joni Mitchell.
On the song, Bain says in a press release: “This is my favorite song, and I wrote it as a piece ages ago when I was playing the piano and [producer] Chloe would record me playing the piano loads with my dog on my lap. We sat on the music for ages then Katie from MUNA came down to the studio and put the rambling lyrics over music in a Joni Mitchell kind of way. I’m trying to encapsulate that feeling, a sort of ode to that feeling when Emma Thompson stands there and cries when she’s holding the CD in Love Actually. The lyrics are about the confirmation that my relationship was dead, and it’s the only song I’ve ever cried during the vocal take which has never happened before.”
Bain’s music, which usually perpetuates heavy complexities of heartbreak, sexuality, and trauma, has been embodied once more, as she sings lyrics of how, “No one’s ever gonna love me like this dog/ In my lap.”
Previously she shared three other singles from In the End It Always Does: “Sunshine Baby” (featuring the vocals of The 1975’s Matty Healy), “Sad to Breathe,” and “Boyhood.”
In the End It Always Does Tracklist:
1. Spot Dog
2. Touching Yourself
3. Sad to Breathe
4. Over There
5. Morning Pages
6. Boyhood
7. Indexical reminder of a morning well spent
8. Friends
9. Sunshine Baby
10. Baby goes again
11. You always get what you want
12. One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones
The Japanese House Tour Dates:
North America:
November 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
November 2 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
November 4 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
November 6 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
November 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
November 8 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
November 10 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s
November 11 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
November 12 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
November 14 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
November 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
November 17 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
November 18 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
November 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
November 21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
November 23 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
November 24 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
November 25 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
November 27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Salt Lake City Union Pacific Depot
November 28 - Denver, CO @Summit Music Hall
November 30 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
December 1 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
December 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fineline
December 3 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
December 5 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
December 6 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
December 8 - Montréal, QC @ Studio TD
December 9 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground - The Ballroom
December 10 - Boston, MA @ Royale
U.K:
June 29 - Kingston @ St John’s Church (Banquet Records)
June 30 - London @ XOYO (Rough Trade)
July 2 - London @ Finsbury Park (w/ The 1975)
October 12 - Glasgow @ SWG3
October 14 – Newcastle @ Upon-Tyne - Newcastle University
October 15 - Manchester @ New Century
October 16 - Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms
October 18 - Bristol @ The Trinity Centre
October 19 - Oxford @ O2 Academy Oxford
October 20 – Southampton @ 1865
October 22 - Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham
October 23 - London @ Outernet
October 24 – Brighton @ CHALK
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Under the Radar’s Summer Sale – 20% Off Print Subscriptions and Up to 45% Off Select Back Issues (News) —
- Chris Farren Shares Video For New Song “Bluish” (News) — Chris Farren, Jay Som
- Beverly Glenn-Copeland Shares New Song “Harbour (Song for Elizabeth)” (Plus a Live Video) (News) — Beverly Glenn-Copeland
- The Japanese House Shares New Song “One for Sorrow, two for Joni Jones” (Plus Live Video) (News) — The Japanese House
- The xx’s Romy Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song “Loveher” (News) — Romy, The xx
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.